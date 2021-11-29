Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  HeidelbergCement AG
  News
  Summary
    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/29 10:48:29 am
59.39 EUR   -2.67%
05:57aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Steady But Omicron Uncertainty Persists
DJ
02:16aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01:02aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Jefferies is Neutral
MD
HeidelbergCement AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/29/2021 | 10:32am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.11.2021 / 16:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christopher
Last name(s): Ward

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HeidelbergCement AG

b) LEI
LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006047004

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
60.1400 EUR 90210.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
60.1400 EUR 90210.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/11/2021; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71290  29.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252651&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 622 M 21 015 M 21 015 M
Net income 2021 1 582 M 1 785 M 1 785 M
Net Debt 2021 5 187 M 5 854 M 5 854 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,38x
Yield 2021 4,10%
Capitalization 11 865 M 13 427 M 13 390 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 53 327
Free-Float 75,0%
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 61,02 €
Average target price 81,37 €
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
René Samir Aldach Chief Financial Officer
Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dennis Lentz Director-Group Information Technology
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-0.33%13 427
CRH PLC28.45%38 205
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED39.84%28 423
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY33.13%26 203
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.46.11%25 883
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED82.15%14 793