    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
  Summary
HeidelbergCement AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/04/2022 | 05:17am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.03.2022 / 11:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: René
Last name(s): Aldach

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HeidelbergCement AG

b) LEI
LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006047004

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
52.38 EUR 13095.00 EUR
52.58 EUR 13145.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
52.4800 EUR 26240.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


04.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

73197  04.03.2022 

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 18 599 M 20 554 M 20 554 M
Net income 2021 1 634 M 1 805 M 1 805 M
Net Debt 2021 5 054 M 5 586 M 5 586 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,42x
Yield 2021 4,60%
Capitalization 10 560 M 11 670 M 11 670 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 53 327
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 54,50 €
Average target price 77,08 €
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
René Samir Aldach Chief Financial Officer
Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Andreas Schnurr Director-Group Human Resources & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-8.43%11 670
CRH PLC-14.49%33 789
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-15.70%24 405
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-14.58%23 670
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-14.71%23 474
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-4.55%13 449