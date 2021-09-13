Log in
    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 09/13 04:33:08 am
69.97 EUR   +1.85%
04:19aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
DJ
04:19aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/06HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
DJ
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

09/13/2021 | 04:19am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG / Share buy-back programme
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

13.09.2021 / 10:17
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from September 6, 2021 up to and including September 10, 2021, a total of 395.186 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (?) Aggregated volume (?) Trading place
06/09/2021 73,399 72.1483 5,295,613.07 XETA
07/09/2021 65,116 71.2566 4,639,944.77 XETA
08/09/2021 77,489 70.1522 5,436,023.83 XETA
09/09/2021 85,650 68.8698 5,898,698.37 XETA
10/09/2021 93,532 68.9036 6,444,691.52 XETA
Total 395,186 70.1315 27,714,971.56  
 

 


13.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1232860  13.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232860&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
