DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG
/ Share buy-back programme
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information
13.09.2021 / 10:17
In the period from September 6, 2021 up to and including September 10, 2021, a total of 395.186 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.
The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Daily weighted average price (?)
|Aggregated volume (?)
|Trading place
|06/09/2021
|73,399
|72.1483
|5,295,613.07
|XETA
|07/09/2021
|65,116
|71.2566
|4,639,944.77
|XETA
|08/09/2021
|77,489
|70.1522
|5,436,023.83
|XETA
|09/09/2021
|85,650
|68.8698
|5,898,698.37
|XETA
|10/09/2021
|93,532
|68.9036
|6,444,691.52
|XETA
|Total
|395,186
|70.1315
|27,714,971.56
|
