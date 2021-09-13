DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG / Share buy-back programme HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information 2021-09-13 / 10:17 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from September 6, 2021 up to and including September 10, 2021, a total of 395.186 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) Trading place 06/09/2021 73,399 72.1483 5,295,613.07 XETA 07/09/2021 65,116 71.2566 4,639,944.77 XETA 08/09/2021 77,489 70.1522 5,436,023.83 XETA 09/09/2021 85,650 68.8698 5,898,698.37 XETA 10/09/2021 93,532 68.9036 6,444,691.52 XETA Total 395,186 70.1315 27,714,971.56

