DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG / Share buy-back programme HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information 2021-09-20 / 08:57 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
In the period from September 13, 2021 up to and including September 17, 2021, a total of 249.159 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.
The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:
Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) Trading place
13/09/2021 44,599 69.9615 3,120,212.94 XETA
14/09/2021 7,942 69.5250 552,167.55 XETA
15/09/2021 50,374 69.7164 3,511,893.93 XETA
16/09/2021 42,961 68.9750 2,963,234.98 XETA
17/09/2021 103,283 67.7219 6,994,521.00 XETA
Total 249,159 68.7995 17,142,030.40
Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com
