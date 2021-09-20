Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HeidelbergCement AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

09/20/2021 | 02:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG / Share buy-back programme HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information 2021-09-20 / 08:57 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In the period from September 13, 2021 up to and including September 17, 2021, a total of 249.159 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case: 

    Date      Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) Trading place 
 13/09/2021           44,599                     69.9615                  3,120,212.94          XETA 
 14/09/2021           7,942                      69.5250                   552,167.55           XETA 
 15/09/2021           50,374                     69.7164                  3,511,893.93          XETA 
 16/09/2021           42,961                     68.9750                  2,963,234.98          XETA 
 17/09/2021          103,283                     67.7219                  6,994,521.00          XETA 
    Total            249,159                     68.7995                  17,142,030.40

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      HeidelbergCement AG 
              Berliner Straße 6 
              69120 Heidelberg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.heidelbergcement.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1234397 2021-09-20

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234397&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2021 02:57 ET (06:57 GMT)

All news about HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
02:58aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
DJ
02:05aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : JP Morgan sets new Sell rating
MD
09/17PROJECT ACCSESS : HeidelbergCement to pilot carbon capture project in Eastern Eu..
PU
09/15HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
DJ
09/14CALIX : Australia's Calix snares backing for carbon capture technology
RE
09/13HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
DJ
09/13HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/06HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
DJ
08/30DGAP-CMS : HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information
DJ
08/23DGAP-CMS : HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 588 M 21 770 M 21 770 M
Net income 2021 1 647 M 1 929 M 1 929 M
Net Debt 2021 5 517 M 6 462 M 6 462 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,05x
Yield 2021 3,71%
Capitalization 13 128 M 15 410 M 15 375 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 53 327
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Duration : Period :
HeidelbergCement AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 66,58 €
Average target price 88,14 €
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
René Aldach Chief Financial Officer
Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dennis Lentz Director-Group Information Technology
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG8.76%15 410
CRH PLC25.19%38 884
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED45.83%30 192
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY14.54%22 539
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.20.69%21 379
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED69.08%13 985