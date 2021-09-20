DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG / Share buy-back programme HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information 2021-09-20 / 08:57 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from September 13, 2021 up to and including September 17, 2021, a total of 249.159 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) Trading place 13/09/2021 44,599 69.9615 3,120,212.94 XETA 14/09/2021 7,942 69.5250 552,167.55 XETA 15/09/2021 50,374 69.7164 3,511,893.93 XETA 16/09/2021 42,961 68.9750 2,963,234.98 XETA 17/09/2021 103,283 67.7219 6,994,521.00 XETA Total 249,159 68.7995 17,142,030.40

