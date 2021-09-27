Log in
    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/27 03:14:38 am
67.55 EUR   +1.03%
02:49aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/23HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/23Clean tech in focus as stock market awaits German election
RE
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

09/27/2021 | 02:49am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG / Share buy-back programme
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

27.09.2021 / 08:47
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from September 20, 2021 up to and including September 24, 2021, a total of 386,250 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (?) Aggregated volume (?) Trading place
20/09/2021 116,172 63.8490 7,417,466.03 XETA
21/09/2021 128,993 64.7667 8,354,450.93 XETA
22/09/2021 131,840 65.6037 8,649,191.81 XETA
23/09/2021 6,984 66.3322 463,264.08 XETA
24/09/2021 2,261 66.1603 149,588.44 XETA
Total 386,250 64.8128 25,033,961.29  
 

 


27.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1236020  27.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236020&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
