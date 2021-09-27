|
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG
/ Share buy-back programme
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information
27.09.2021 / 08:47
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
In the period from September 20, 2021 up to and including September 24, 2021, a total of 386,250 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.
The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Daily weighted average price (?)
|Aggregated volume (?)
|Trading place
|20/09/2021
|116,172
|63.8490
|7,417,466.03
|XETA
|21/09/2021
|128,993
|64.7667
|8,354,450.93
|XETA
|22/09/2021
|131,840
|65.6037
|8,649,191.81
|XETA
|23/09/2021
|6,984
|66.3322
|463,264.08
|XETA
|24/09/2021
|2,261
|66.1603
|149,588.44
|XETA
|Total
|386,250
|64.8128
|25,033,961.29
|
27.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HeidelbergCement AG
|
|Berliner Straße 6
|
|69120 Heidelberg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.heidelbergcement.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1236020 27.09.2021
© EQS 2021
|
|All news about HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
18 588 M
21 793 M
21 793 M
|Net income 2021
|
1 630 M
1 911 M
1 911 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
5 419 M
6 353 M
6 353 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|8,07x
|Yield 2021
|3,69%
|
|Capitalization
|
13 166 M
15 417 M
15 436 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,00x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,92x
|Nbr of Employees
|53 327
|Free-Float
|74,5%
|
|Chart HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|22
|Last Close Price
|
66,86 €
|Average target price
|
87,52 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
30,9%