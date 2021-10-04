Log in
    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
  Report
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

10/04/2021 | 03:01am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG / Share buy-back programme HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information 2021-10-04 / 09:00 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In the period from September 27, 2021 up to and including October 1, 2021, a total of 377,199 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case: 

    Date      Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) Trading place 
 27/09/2021           4,372                      67.3191                   294,319.11           XETA 
 28/09/2021           39,086                     66.4699                  2,598,042.51          XETA 
 29/09/2021          116,083                     64.8754                  7,530,931.06          XETA 
 30/09/2021          123,477                     64.9855                  8,024,214.58          XETA 
 01/10/2021           94,181                     64.1715                  6,043,736.04          XETA 
    Total            377,199                     64.9292                  24,491,243.30

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      HeidelbergCement AG 
              Berliner Straße 6 
              69120 Heidelberg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.heidelbergcement.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1237869 2021-10-04

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237869&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

