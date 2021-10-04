DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG / Share buy-back programme HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information 2021-10-04 / 09:00 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from September 27, 2021 up to and including October 1, 2021, a total of 377,199 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) Trading place 27/09/2021 4,372 67.3191 294,319.11 XETA 28/09/2021 39,086 66.4699 2,598,042.51 XETA 29/09/2021 116,083 64.8754 7,530,931.06 XETA 30/09/2021 123,477 64.9855 8,024,214.58 XETA 01/10/2021 94,181 64.1715 6,043,736.04 XETA Total 377,199 64.9292 24,491,243.30

2021-10-04

HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
www.heidelbergcement.com

