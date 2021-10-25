Log in
    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/25 03:28:47 am
63.63 EUR   -0.45%
03:02aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/22HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
10/22HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

10/25/2021 | 03:02am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG / Share buy-back programme
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

25.10.2021 / 09:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from October 18, 2021 up to and including October 22, 2021, a total of 136,064 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (?) Aggregated volume (?) Trading place
18/10/2021 53,571 62.5143 3,348,953.57 XETA
19/10/2021 39,849 63.5703 2,533,212.88 XETA
20/10/2021 9,460 63.2883 598,707.32 XETA
21/10/2021 9,388 63.8129 599,075.51 XETA
22/10/2021 23,796 64.1409 1,526,296.86 XETA
Total 136,064 63.2514 8,606,246.14  
 

 


25.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1243069  25.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243069&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Analyst Recommendations on HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Financials
Sales 2021 18 584 M 21 654 M 21 654 M
Net income 2021 1 611 M 1 877 M 1 877 M
Net Debt 2021 5 349 M 6 232 M 6 232 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,65x
Yield 2021 3,85%
Capitalization 12 496 M 14 535 M 14 560 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 53 327
Free-Float 74,5%
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 63,92 €
Average target price 83,99 €
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
René Samir Aldach Chief Financial Officer
Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dennis Lentz Director-Group Information Technology
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG4.41%14 535
CRH PLC19.90%36 759
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED35.20%27 510
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY24.85%24 567
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.34.29%23 786
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED84.71%15 017