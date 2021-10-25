|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG
/ Share buy-back programme
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information
25.10.2021 / 09:00
In the period from October 18, 2021 up to and including October 22, 2021, a total of 136,064 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.
The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Daily weighted average price (?)
|Aggregated volume (?)
|Trading place
|18/10/2021
|53,571
|62.5143
|3,348,953.57
|XETA
|19/10/2021
|39,849
|63.5703
|2,533,212.88
|XETA
|20/10/2021
|9,460
|63.2883
|598,707.32
|XETA
|21/10/2021
|9,388
|63.8129
|599,075.51
|XETA
|22/10/2021
|23,796
|64.1409
|1,526,296.86
|XETA
|Total
|136,064
|63.2514
|8,606,246.14
|
