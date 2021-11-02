DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG / Share buy-back programme HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information 2021-11-02 / 08:29 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
In the period from October 25, 2021 up to and including October 29, 2021, a total of 136,530 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.
The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:
Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) Trading place
25/10/2021 37,425 63.8102 2,388,096.74 XETA
26/10/2021 32,036 65.0146 2,082,807.73 XETA
27/10/2021 1,234 64.8152 79,981.96 XETA
28/10/2021 40,603 64.5441 2,620,684.09 XETA
29/10/2021 25,232 65.2397 1,646,128.11 XETA
Total 136,530 64.5843 8,817,698.63
