HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

In the period from October 25, 2021 up to and including October 29, 2021, a total of 136,530 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) Trading place 25/10/2021 37,425 63.8102 2,388,096.74 XETA 26/10/2021 32,036 65.0146 2,082,807.73 XETA 27/10/2021 1,234 64.8152 79,981.96 XETA 28/10/2021 40,603 64.5441 2,620,684.09 XETA 29/10/2021 25,232 65.2397 1,646,128.11 XETA Total 136,530 64.5843 8,817,698.63

