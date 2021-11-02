Log in
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

11/02/2021
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG / Share buy-back programme HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information 2021-11-02 / 08:29 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In the period from October 25, 2021 up to and including October 29, 2021, a total of 136,530 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case: 

    Date      Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) Trading place 
 25/10/2021           37,425                     63.8102                  2,388,096.74          XETA 
 26/10/2021           32,036                     65.0146                  2,082,807.73          XETA 
 27/10/2021           1,234                      64.8152                    79,981.96           XETA 
 28/10/2021           40,603                     64.5441                  2,620,684.09          XETA 
 29/10/2021           25,232                     65.2397                  1,646,128.11          XETA 
    Total            136,530                     64.5843                  8,817,698.63

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-11-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      HeidelbergCement AG 
              Berliner Straße 6 
              69120 Heidelberg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.heidelbergcement.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1245279 2021-11-02

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245279&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2021 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)

