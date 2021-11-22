|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG
/ Share buy-back programme
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information
22.11.2021 / 08:17
In the period from November 15, 2021 up to and including November 19, 2021, a total of 386,925 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.
The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Daily weighted average price (?)
|Aggregated volume (?)
|Trading place
|15/11/2021
|40,505
|65.3375
|2,646,495.44
|XETA
|16/11/2021
|39,468
|65.7712
|2,595,857.72
|XETA
|17/11/2021
|41,033
|65.3932
|2,683,279.18
|XETA
|18/11/2021
|118,481
|64.6203
|7,656,277.76
|XETA
|19/11/2021
|147,438
|63.6276
|9,381,126.09
|XETA
|Total
|386,925
|64.5165
|24,963,036.19
|
