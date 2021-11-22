Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HeidelbergCement AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

11/22/2021 | 02:19am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG / Share buy-back programme
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

22.11.2021 / 08:17
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from November 15, 2021 up to and including November 19, 2021, a total of 386,925 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (?) Aggregated volume (?) Trading place
15/11/2021 40,505 65.3375 2,646,495.44 XETA
16/11/2021 39,468 65.7712 2,595,857.72 XETA
17/11/2021 41,033 65.3932 2,683,279.18 XETA
18/11/2021 118,481 64.6203 7,656,277.76 XETA
19/11/2021 147,438 63.6276 9,381,126.09 XETA
Total 386,925 64.5165 24,963,036.19  
 

 


22.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1250843  22.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1250843&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
02:19aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01:52aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Goldman Sachs remains a Sell rating
MD
11/18HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/18Sweden grants licence to key lime quarry, averting construction crisis
RE
11/17HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/15HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/12HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Kepler Cheuvreux maintains a Buy rating
MD
11/12HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
11/10HeidelbergCement announces further major divestments of assets in Spain
PU
11/10Votorantim Cimentos S.A. signed an agreement?to acquire Southern Spain business from He..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Financials
Sales 2021 18 628 M 20 995 M 20 995 M
Net income 2021 1 582 M 1 783 M 1 783 M
Net Debt 2021 5 183 M 5 842 M 5 842 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,72x
Yield 2021 3,92%
Capitalization 12 446 M 14 091 M 14 028 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 53 327
Free-Float 75,0%
HeidelbergCement AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 63,88 €
Average target price 81,41 €
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
René Samir Aldach Chief Financial Officer
Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dennis Lentz Director-Group Information Technology
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG4.35%14 091
CRH PLC28.22%38 176
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED46.89%30 162
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.47.00%26 040
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY32.26%26 030
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED91.25%15 691