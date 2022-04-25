Log in
    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/25 03:02:57 am EDT
53.03 EUR   -1.65%
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

04/25/2022 | 02:32am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG / Share buy-back programme
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

25.04.2022 / 08:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from April 18, 2022 up to and including April 22, 2022, a total of 198,939 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:

Date Total number of
shares purchased		 Daily weighted average
purchase price (?)		 Purchased
volume (?)		 Venue
18/04/2022 - - - XETA
19/04/2022 63,738 51.6479 3,291,931.28 XETA
20/04/2022 51,277 52.5972 2,697,028.86 XETA
21/04/2022 43,480 53.6877 2,334,342.04 XETA
22/04/2022 40,444 54.4233 2,201,097.36 XETA
Total 198,939 52.9026 10,524,399.54  
 

 


25.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1333699  25.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1333699&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
