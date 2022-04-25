|
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG
/ Share buy-back programme
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

25.04.2022
25.04.2022 / 08:30
In the period from April 18, 2022 up to and including April 22, 2022, a total of 198,939 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.
The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:
|Date
|Total number of
shares purchased
|Daily weighted average
purchase price (?)
|Purchased
volume (?)
|Venue
|18/04/2022
|-
|-
|-
|XETA
|19/04/2022
|63,738
|51.6479
|3,291,931.28
|XETA
|20/04/2022
|51,277
|52.5972
|2,697,028.86
|XETA
|21/04/2022
|43,480
|53.6877
|2,334,342.04
|XETA
|22/04/2022
|40,444
|54.4233
|2,201,097.36
|XETA
|Total
|198,939
|52.9026
|10,524,399.54
|
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HeidelbergCement AG
|
|Berliner Straße 6
|
|69120 Heidelberg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.heidelbergcement.com
|
|
