DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG
/ Share buy-back programme
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information
30.05.2022 / 08:29
In the period from May 23, 2022 up to and including May 27, 2022, a total of 214,871 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.
The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:
|Date
|Total number of
shares purchased
|Daily weighted average
purchase price (?)
|Purchased
volume (?)
|Venue
|23/05/2022
|63,829
|52.2935
|3,337,840.28
|XETA
|24/05/2022
|56,471
|52.7716
|2,980,065.00
|XETA
|25/05/2022
|41,335
|53.1996
|2,199,003.78
|XETA
|26/05/2022
|31,631
|53.6610
|1,697,349.72
|XETA
|27/05/2022
|21,605
|54.1971
|1,170,928.86
|XETA
|Total
|214,871
|52.9862
|11,385,187.64
