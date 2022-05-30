Log in
    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/30 02:50:17 am EDT
54.63 EUR   +0.79%
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/27HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Barclays remains a Sell rating
MD
05/27HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

05/30/2022 | 02:31am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG / Share buy-back programme
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

30.05.2022 / 08:29
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from May 23, 2022 up to and including May 27, 2022, a total of 214,871 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:

Date Total number of
shares purchased		 Daily weighted average
purchase price (?)		 Purchased
volume (?)		 Venue
23/05/2022 63,829 52.2935 3,337,840.28 XETA
24/05/2022 56,471 52.7716 2,980,065.00 XETA
25/05/2022 41,335 53.1996 2,199,003.78 XETA
26/05/2022 31,631 53.6610 1,697,349.72 XETA
27/05/2022 21,605 54.1971 1,170,928.86 XETA
Total 214,871 52.9862 11,385,187.64  
 

 


30.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1363541  30.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1363541&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 248 M 21 693 M 21 693 M
Net income 2022 1 538 M 1 647 M 1 647 M
Net Debt 2022 4 828 M 5 173 M 5 173 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,67x
Yield 2022 4,78%
Capitalization 10 613 M 11 370 M 11 370 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 51 209
Free-Float 48,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 54,20 €
Average target price 65,38 €
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
René Samir Aldach Chief Financial Officer
Bernhard Scheifele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Andreas Schnurr Director-Group Human Resources & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-8.94%11 370
CRH PLC-15.67%31 654
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-18.24%22 554
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-21.64%22 119
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-20.67%21 794
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-13.90%11 829