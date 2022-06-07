|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG
/ Share buy-back programme
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information
07.06.2022 / 09:08
In the period from May 30, 2022 up to and including June 3, 2022, a total of 160,275 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.
The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:
|Date
|Total number of
shares purchased
|Daily weighted average
purchase price (€)
|Purchased
volume (€)
|Venue
|30/05/2022
|18,490
|54.5664
|1,008,931.94
|XETA
|31/05/2022
|40,646
|53.8018
|2,186,828.92
|XETA
|01/06/2022
|23,798
|54.0447
|1,286,154.90
|XETA
|02/06/2022
|37,425
|54.4264
|2,036,909.12
|XETA
|03/06/2022
|39,916
|53.7954
|2,147,297.54
|XETA
|Total
|160,275
|54.0703
|8,666,122.42
|
