    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/07 03:19:38 am EDT
54.38 EUR   -0.15%
03:10aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/30HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/27HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Barclays remains a Sell rating
MD
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

06/07/2022 | 03:10am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG / Share buy-back programme
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

07.06.2022 / 09:08
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from May 30, 2022 up to and including June 3, 2022, a total of 160,275 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:

Date Total number of
shares purchased		 Daily weighted average
purchase price (€)		 Purchased
volume (€)		 Venue
30/05/2022 18,490 54.5664 1,008,931.94 XETA
31/05/2022 40,646 53.8018 2,186,828.92 XETA
01/06/2022 23,798 54.0447 1,286,154.90 XETA
02/06/2022 37,425 54.4264 2,036,909.12 XETA
03/06/2022 39,916 53.7954 2,147,297.54 XETA
Total 160,275 54.0703 8,666,122.42  
 

 


07.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1369217  07.06.2022 

© EQS 2022
