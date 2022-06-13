|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG
/ Share Buy Back programme
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information
13.06.2022 / 09:07
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
In the period from June 6, 2022 up to and including June 10, 2022, a total of 291,812 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.
The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:
|Date
|Total number of
shares purchased
|Daily weighted average
purchase price (€)
|Purchased
volume (€)
|Venue
|06/06/2022
|37,457
|54.3959
|2,037,506.94
|XETA
|07/06/2022
|38,615
|54.2833
|2,096,148.26
|XETA
|08/06/2022
|39,962
|54.1233
|2,162,876.60
|XETA
|09/06/2022
|40,388
|54.1512
|2,187,058.12
|XETA
|10/06/2022
|135,390
|52.0405
|7,045,756.56
|XETA
|Total
|291,812
|53.2170
|15,529,346.48
|
13.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de