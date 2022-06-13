Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HeidelbergCement AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:19 2022-06-13 am EDT
50.07 EUR   -2.66%
03:08aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/10HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/08HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

06/13/2022 | 03:08am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG / Share Buy Back programme
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

13.06.2022 / 09:07
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from June 6, 2022 up to and including June 10, 2022, a total of 291,812 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:

Date Total number of
shares purchased		 Daily weighted average
purchase price (€)		 Purchased
volume (€)		 Venue
06/06/2022 37,457 54.3959 2,037,506.94 XETA
07/06/2022 38,615 54.2833 2,096,148.26 XETA
08/06/2022 39,962 54.1233 2,162,876.60 XETA
09/06/2022 40,388 54.1512 2,187,058.12 XETA
10/06/2022 135,390 52.0405 7,045,756.56 XETA
Total 291,812 53.2170 15,529,346.48  
 

 


13.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1373517  13.06.2022 

© EQS 2022
All news about HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
03:08aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/10HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/08HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06/07HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/30HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/27HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Barclays remains a Sell rating
MD
05/27HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
05/25HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
05/25HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/25HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Gets a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
Analyst Recommendations on HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Financials
Sales 2022 20 237 M 21 295 M 21 295 M
Net income 2022 1 535 M 1 615 M 1 615 M
Net Debt 2022 4 837 M 5 090 M 5 090 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,35x
Yield 2022 5,02%
Capitalization 10 057 M 10 583 M 10 583 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 51 209
Free-Float 46,0%
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 51,44 €
Average target price 65,13 €
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
René Samir Aldach Chief Financial Officer
Bernhard Scheifele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Andreas Schnurr Director-Group Human Resources & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-13.58%10 583
CRH PLC-22.95%28 033
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-24.68%20 778
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-27.40%20 354
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-26.96%20 066
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-18.23%11 158