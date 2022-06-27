Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HeidelbergCement AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:39 2022-06-27 am EDT
48.63 EUR   +0.29%
06/21HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06/20HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/17HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

06/27/2022 | 02:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG / Share buy-back programme
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

27.06.2022 / 08:32
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from June 20, 2022 up to and including June 24, 2022, a total of 779,875 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:

Date Total number of
shares purchased		 Daily weighted average
purchase price (€)		 Purchased
volume (€)		 Venue
20/06/2022 150,195 48.8161 7,331,931.24 XETA
21/06/2022 157,344 49.9955 7,866,484.99 XETA
22/06/2022 154,764 48.8917 7,566,669.92 XETA
23/06/2022 159,917 47.9547 7,668,768.08 XETA
24/06/2022 157,655 48.0657 7,577,797.02 XETA
Total 779,875 48.7407 38,011,651.25  
 

 


27.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1383863  27.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1383863&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
06/21HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06/20HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/17HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/15HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
06/13HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/10HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/08HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06/07HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/30HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/27HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Barclays remains a Sell rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 286 M 21 399 M 21 399 M
Net income 2022 1 529 M 1 613 M 1 613 M
Net Debt 2022 4 837 M 5 102 M 5 102 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,98x
Yield 2022 5,31%
Capitalization 9 433 M 9 950 M 9 950 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 51 209
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Duration : Period :
HeidelbergCement AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 48,49 €
Average target price 65,13 €
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
René Samir Aldach Chief Financial Officer
Bernhard Scheifele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Andreas Schnurr Director-Group Human Resources & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-18.53%9 950
CRH PLC-27.17%26 582
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-27.96%20 154
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-29.75%19 379
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-29.70%19 313
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-18.43%11 107