DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG
/ Share buy-back programme
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information
27.06.2022 / 08:32
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
In the period from June 20, 2022 up to and including June 24, 2022, a total of 779,875 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.
The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:
|Date
|Total number of
shares purchased
|Daily weighted average
purchase price (€)
|Purchased
volume (€)
|Venue
|20/06/2022
|150,195
|48.8161
|7,331,931.24
|XETA
|21/06/2022
|157,344
|49.9955
|7,866,484.99
|XETA
|22/06/2022
|154,764
|48.8917
|7,566,669.92
|XETA
|23/06/2022
|159,917
|47.9547
|7,668,768.08
|XETA
|24/06/2022
|157,655
|48.0657
|7,577,797.02
|XETA
|Total
|779,875
|48.7407
|38,011,651.25
