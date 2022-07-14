|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG
/ Share buy-back programme
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information
14.07.2022 / 13:17
In the period from July 11, 2022 up to and including July 13, 2022, a total of 596,633 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of HeidelbergCement AG.
The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:
|Date
|Total number of
shares purchased
|Daily weighted average
purchase price (€)
|Purchased
volume (€)
|Venue
|11/07/2022
|214,922
|46.6595
|10,028,154.03
|XETA
|12/07/2022
|213,711
|46.7648
|9,994,156.47
|XETA
|13/07/2022
|168,000
|46.4465
|7,803,013.00
|XETA
|Total
|596,633
|46.6373
|27,825,323.50
|
