  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  HeidelbergCement AG
  News
  Summary
    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:33 2022-07-14 am EDT
45.73 EUR   -1.24%
07:25aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07:19aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04:39aHeidelbergCement's ANRAV project selected by EU Innovation Fund
AQ
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

07/14/2022 | 07:25am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HeidelbergCement AG / Share buy-back programme
HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

14.07.2022 / 13:24
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Final notification for the second tranche of the share buyback programme announced on 4 March 2022

HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Strasse 6, 69120 Heidelberg

 

On 13 July 2022, HeidelbergCement AG completed the acquisition of shares in HeidelbergCement AG under the second tranche of the share buyback programme announced on 4 March 2022 in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

As part of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, a total of 6,906,281 shares (ISIN DE0006047004) were acquired. This corresponds to approx. 3.5767% of the company's share capital. The average purchase price per share paid on the stock exchange was € 50.16. The total price (without incidental acquisition costs) of the repurchased shares was €346,428,674.20.

The shares were repurchased by an independent investment firm commissioned by HeidelbergCement AG exclusively via the Xetra trading system on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information on the transactions relating to the share buyback programme is also published on the website of HeidelbergCement AG (www.heidelbergcement.com) under the category "Investor Relations/Share/Share buyback".

We will provide information about the start of the next tranche of the buyback programme in a separate notification.

Heidelberg, 14 July 2022

The Managing Board

 


14.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1398249  14.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1398249&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 304 M 20 489 M 20 489 M
Net income 2022 1 493 M 1 507 M 1 507 M
Net Debt 2022 4 877 M 4 921 M 4 921 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,89x
Yield 2022 5,56%
Capitalization 8 936 M 9 017 M 9 017 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 51 209
Free-Float 46,0%
Duration : Period :
HeidelbergCement AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 46,30 €
Average target price 61,15 €
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
René Samir Aldach Chief Financial Officer
Bernhard Scheifele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Andreas Schnurr Director-Group Human Resources & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-22.21%9 017
CRH PLC-26.32%25 945
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-23.61%20 998
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-29.53%19 441
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-29.70%19 314
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-13.75%11 538