HeidelbergCement AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Final notification for the second tranche of the share buyback programme announced on 4 March 2022

HeidelbergCement AG

Berliner Strasse 6, 69120 Heidelberg

On 13 July 2022, HeidelbergCement AG completed the acquisition of shares in HeidelbergCement AG under the second tranche of the share buyback programme announced on 4 March 2022 in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

As part of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, a total of 6,906,281 shares (ISIN DE0006047004) were acquired. This corresponds to approx. 3.5767% of the company's share capital. The average purchase price per share paid on the stock exchange was € 50.16. The total price (without incidental acquisition costs) of the repurchased shares was €346,428,674.20.

The shares were repurchased by an independent investment firm commissioned by HeidelbergCement AG exclusively via the Xetra trading system on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information on the transactions relating to the share buyback programme is also published on the website of HeidelbergCement AG (www.heidelbergcement.com) under the category "Investor Relations/Share/Share buyback".

We will provide information about the start of the next tranche of the buyback programme in a separate notification.

Heidelberg, 14 July 2022

The Managing Board