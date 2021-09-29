HeidelbergCement AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 29.09.2021 / 14:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Title:
First name: René
Last name(s): Aldach
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
HeidelbergCement AG
b) LEI
LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006047004
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
64.50 EUR 44376.00 EUR
64.48 EUR 13669.76 EUR
64.50 EUR 3225.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
64.4955 EUR 61270.7600 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-29; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
29.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
70342 29.09.2021
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 29, 2021 08:08 ET (12:08 GMT)