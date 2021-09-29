HeidelbergCement AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 29.09.2021 / 14:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: First name: René Last name(s): Aldach 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name HeidelbergCement AG b) LEI LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0006047004 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 64.50 EUR 44376.00 EUR 64.48 EUR 13669.76 EUR 64.50 EUR 3225.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 64.4955 EUR 61270.7600 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-29; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: HeidelbergCement AG Berliner Straße 6 69120 Heidelberg Germany Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70342 29.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2021 08:08 ET (12:08 GMT)