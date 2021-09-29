Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HeidelbergCement AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/29 08:26:42 am
64.67 EUR   -2.31%
08:09aHeidelbergCement AG english
DJ
07:00aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
12:38aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Likely to Recoup -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HeidelbergCement AG english

09/29/2021 | 08:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 29.09.2021 / 14:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    René 
 
 Last name(s):  Aldach 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 HeidelbergCement AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0006047004 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 64.50 EUR      44376.00 EUR 
 
 64.48 EUR      13669.76 EUR 
 
 64.50 EUR      3225.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 64.4955 EUR   61270.7600 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-09-29; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      HeidelbergCement AG 
              Berliner Straße 6 
              69120 Heidelberg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.heidelbergcement.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70342 29.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2021 08:08 ET (12:08 GMT)

All news about HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
08:09aHeidelbergCement AG english
DJ
07:00aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
12:38aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Likely to Recoup -2-
DJ
12:38aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Likely to Recoup Some Losses But Gains Look Fragile
DJ
09/28INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Track Wall Street Lower
DJ
09/28Tech Down On Treasury Yield Fears, Risk Aversion -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09/28Materials Weaken As Dollar Strengthens -- Materials Roundup
DJ
09/28HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
09/28HEIDELBERGCEMENT : partners with leading software investment firm Thoma Bravo and invests ..
PU
09/28HEIDELBERGCEMENT : buys 45% of construction software firm Command Alkon
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 588 M 21 680 M 21 680 M
Net income 2021 1 630 M 1 901 M 1 901 M
Net Debt 2021 5 419 M 6 320 M 6 320 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,99x
Yield 2021 3,73%
Capitalization 13 011 M 15 196 M 15 174 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 53 327
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Duration : Period :
HeidelbergCement AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 66,20 €
Average target price 87,52 €
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
René Aldach Chief Financial Officer
Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dennis Lentz Director-Group Information Technology
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG8.13%15 196
CRH PLC20.87%37 291
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED43.50%29 484
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY19.34%23 484
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.25.44%22 294
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED77.70%14 587