HeidelbergCement : Annual Financial Statements 2022

Annual financial statements

In accordance with section 315 (5) of the German

Commercial­Code (HGB), the management report of ­HeidelbergCement AG has been combined with ­the Group's management report, as the business trend, economic position, and future opportunities and risks of the parent company are closely linked with the Group on account of their common activity in the building materials­ business.

The combined management report includes the management reports of the annual and consolidated finan-

cial statements of HeidelbergCement­AG and can be found in the Group's Annual and Sustainability Report 2022.

The list of shareholdings in accordance with section 285 no. 11 of the German Commercial Code (HGB) can also be found in the notes of the Group's Annual and Sustainability Report 2022.

The annual financial statements and the combined

management report of HeidelbergCement­AG and the Group for the 2022 financial year will be published in the Federal Gazette.

Due to rounding, numbers presented in the annual finan­ cial statements may not add up precisely to the totals provided.