    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
Delayed Xetra  -  12:35:54 2023-03-22 pm EDT
64.18 EUR   +0.82%
Heidelbergcement : Heidelberg Materials plans to increase dividend by 8% to 2.60
PU
Heidelbergcement : Corporate Governance Statement 2022
PU
Heidelbergcement : Remuneration Report 2022
PU
HeidelbergCement : Annual Financial Statements 2022

03/23/2023 | 02:03am EDT
Report of HeidelbergCement AG on the

Annual Financial Statements 2022

Annual financial statements

HeidelbergCement AG 2022 2

HeidelbergCement AG in figures

Figures in €m

2021

2022

Number of employees as at 31 December

2,166

2,209

Revenue

Cement

720

773

Services

217

251

Total revenue

937

1,025

Operating result

13

43

Profit of the financial year

392

257

Dividend per share in €

2.40

2.60 1)

Investments in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

91

74

Amortisation and depreciation

50

49

Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment

741

766

Financial assets

22,419

22,418

Current assets

4,254

2,582

Prepaid expenses

22

18

Equity

11,785

11,237

Provisions

855

938

Liabilities

14,796

13,608

Deferred income

0

0

Balance sheet total

27,436

25,784

1) The Managing Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2023 the distribution of a cash dividend of €2.60.

Annual financial statements

HeidelbergCement AG 2022 3

Annual financial statements 2022

5

Balance sheet

31

Independent auditor's ­report

7

Income statement

37

Responsibility statement

  1. Statement of changes in fixed
    assets­  / Notes for the 2022 financial year
  2. Notes for the 2022 financial year

9 General information

  1. Accounting and valuation methods
  1. Notes to the balance sheet
  1. Notes to the income statement
  1. Other information
  1. Proposal for the appropriation of the balance sheet profit

Annual financial statements

In accordance with section 315 (5) of the German

Commercial­Code (HGB), the management report of ­HeidelbergCement AG has been combined with ­the Group's management report, as the business trend, economic position, and future opportunities and risks of the parent company are closely linked with the Group on account of their common activity in the building materials­ business.

The combined management report includes the management reports of the annual and consolidated finan-

cial statements of HeidelbergCement­AG and can be found in the Group's Annual and Sustainability Report 2022.

The list of shareholdings in accordance with section 285 no. 11 of the German Commercial Code (HGB) can also be found in the notes of the Group's Annual and Sustainability Report 2022.

The annual financial statements and the combined

management report of HeidelbergCement­AG and the Group for the 2022 financial year will be published in the Federal Gazette.

Due to rounding, numbers presented in the annual finan­ cial statements may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

HeidelbergCement AG 2022 4

Annual financial statements

HeidelbergCement AG 2022 5

Assets

€m

Notes

31 Dec. 2021

31 Dec. 2022

Fixed assets

Acquired concessions, industrial property rights, similar rights and assets, and licences thereunder

28.5

23.6

Goodwill

1.0

0.9

Prepayments

3.3

6.1

Intangible assets

1

32.8

30.6

Land and buildings

312.1

316.6

Plant and machinery

300.7

300.6

Other operating equipment

35.3

51.8

Prepayments and assets under construction

59.5

66.2

Property, plant and equipment

2

707.7

735.2

Investments in subsidiaries

3

21,081.6

21,090.0

Loans to subsidiaries

4

1,128.5

1,116.4

Investments in other participations

5

207.8

211.7

Loans to other participations

1.3

0.0

Other loans

0.0

0.0

Financial assets

22,419.1

22,418.1

23,159.6

23,183.9

Current assets

Raw materials and consumables

35.9

41.0

Work in progress

25.5

36.2

Finished goods and goods for resale

16.1

18.3

Prepayments

0.1

0.1

Emission rights

94.6

62.6

Inventories

6

172.1

158.3

Trade receivables

8.7

10.1

Receivables from subsidiaries

2,468.3

2,053.5

Receivables from other participations

2.1

3.6

Other assets

76.1

112.1

Receivables and other assets

7

2,555.2

2,179.4

Cash at bank and in hand

1,526.8

243.9

4,254.1

2,581.5

Prepaid expenses

8

21.8

18.1

Balance sheet total

27,435.6

25,783.5

Disclaimer

HeidelbergCement AG published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 06:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
