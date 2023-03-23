HeidelbergCement : Annual Financial Statements 2022

Investments in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
91
74
Amortisation and depreciation
50
49
Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment
741
766
Financial assets
22,419
22,418
Current assets
4,254
2,582
Prepaid expenses
22
18
Equity
11,785
11,237
Provisions
855
938
Liabilities
14,796
13,608
Deferred income
0
0
Balance sheet total
27,436
25,784
1) The Managing Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2023 the distribution of a cash dividend of €2.60.
Annual financial statements 2022
5
Balance sheet
31
Independent auditor's report
7
Income statement
37
Responsibility statement
Statement of changes in fixed
assets / Notes for the 2022 financial year
Notes for the 2022 financial year
9 General information
Accounting and valuation methods
Notes to the balance sheet
Notes to the income statement
Other information
Proposal for the appropriation of the balance sheet profit
In accordance with section 315 (5) of the German
CommercialCode (HGB), the management report of HeidelbergCement AG has been combined with the Group's management report, as the business trend, economic position, and future opportunities and risks of the parent company are closely linked with the Group on account of their common activity in the building materials business.
The combined management report includes the management reports of the annual and consolidated finan-
cial statements of HeidelbergCementAG and can be found in the Group's Annual and Sustainability Report 2022.
The list of shareholdings in accordance with section 285 no. 11 of the German Commercial Code (HGB) can also be found in the notes of the Group's Annual and Sustainability Report 2022.
The annual financial statements and the combined
management report of HeidelbergCementAG and the Group for the 2022 financial year will be published in the Federal Gazette.
Due to rounding, numbers presented in the annual finan cial statements may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
Assets
€m
Notes
31 Dec. 2021
31 Dec. 2022
Fixed assets
Acquired concessions, industrial property rights, similar rights and assets, and licences thereunder
