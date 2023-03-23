HeidelbergCement : Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

Heidelberg Materials 2022 2

With our new and global corporate brand Heidelberg Materials, we are giving our transformation a face and an anchor. At the same time, we remain true to the "Heidelberg" in our name - a 150-year legacy synonymous with reliability , down-to-earthness, and market leadership. With "Materials," we look to the future - more than cement, sustainable, with a focus on the circular economy. A team that achieves the best results based on its global strength.

Let us therefore use our joint efforts to take a pioneering role in the reduction of CO₂ emissions. To drive the circular economy in the construction industry. To open up new opportunities for our customers through digitalisation. To evelop intelligent and sustainable building materials and to continue to grow profitably in the process.

It is therefore consistent to combine the Annual Report and Sustainability Report this year, giving you insight into both our financial development and our commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. In the following chapters, we report on our activities in 2022, taking into account reporting standards such as GRI, HGB, IFRS, SASB, and TCFD.