    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  12:35:54 2023-03-22 pm EDT
64.18 EUR   +0.82%
02:13aHeidelbergcement : Heidelberg Materials plans to increase dividend by 8% to 2.60
PU
02:03aHeidelbergcement : Corporate Governance Statement 2022
PU
02:03aHeidelbergcement : Remuneration Report 2022
PU
HeidelbergCement : Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

03/23/2023 | 02:03am EDT
Annual and

Sustainability Report

2022

Heidelberg Materials 2022 2

With our new and global corporate brand Heidelberg Materials, we are giving our transformation a face and an anchor. At the same time, we remain true to the "Heidelberg" in our name - a 150-year legacy synonymous with reliability , down-to-earthness, and market leadership. With "Materials," we look to the future - more than cement, sustainable, with a focus on the circular economy. A team that achieves the best results based on its global strength.

Let us therefore use our joint efforts to take a pioneering role in the reduction of CO emissions. To drive the circular economy in the construction industry. To open up new opportunities for our customers through digitalisation. To evelop intelligent and sustainable building materials and to continue to grow profitably in the process.

It is therefore consistent to combine the Annual Report and Sustainability Report this year, giving you insight into both our financial development and our commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. In the following chapters, we report on our activities in 2022, taking into account reporting standards such as GRI, HGB, IFRS, SASB, and TCFD.

Heidelberg Materials 2022 3

Our 2022 business year

Sales

Development of sales volumes

-4.1%

-6.1%

293.7

118.8

-5.0%

-21.2%

45.0

8.2

Cement and

Aggregates

Ready-mixed

Asphalt

clinker

in mt

concrete

in mt

in mt

in mm³

Revenue by Group areas

Business trend

and business lines in %

in the Group areas

Western and

8.0

Southern Europe

North America

9.4

28.2

Asia Pacific

OTHER

Northern and

12.8

Eastern Europe-

Central Asia

AGG

CEM

Africa-Eastern

16.1

19.0

44.2

Mediterranean

Basin

RMX 

Group Services

24.0

CEM Cement and clinker

22.0

RMX

Ready-mixed

16.3

concrete-asphalt

AGG Aggregates

OTHER Service-joint

ventures-other

CO2 emissions -2.4%

Climate, energy, and emissions

551 specific net CO2 emissions per tonne of cementitious

kg material (scope 1)

Carbon Capture,

Utilisation, and Storage

Our CCUS project portfolio

2024 Brevik CCS

Our carbon capture project in Norway will be the world's first industrial-scale CCUS project in a cement plant.

Employees -429FTE

Our employees

50,780 employees at around

3,000 locations in more than 50 countries.

Revenue +12.7%

Earnings position

21.1bn

RCO -5.3%

Earnings position

2.5bn

Earnings per share

Us in the

capital market

8.45

Consolidated ROIC -0.2percentage points balance sheet

9.1%

Contents

Heidelberg Materials 2022 4

Contents

5

To our stakeholders

65

Combined management report

289

Remuneration report

6

To our stakeholders

66

Notes on reporting

290

Remuneration report

9

Managing Board

66

Fundamentals of the Group

328

Auditor's Report

11

Report of the Supervisory Board

76

2022 economic report

330

Additional information

18

Us in the capital market

99

Additional statements

21

Sustainability

102

Non-financial statement

331

Heidelberg Materials at a glance

129

Outlook

332

Revenue and results by business lines

22

Value chain

132

Risk and opportunity­ report­

333

Cement capacities, aggregates reserves and

23

Sustainability strategy

151

Corporate Governance1)

resources

24

Materiality analysis

334

ESG indicators

25

Stakeholder engagement

152

Corporate Governance­

statement

342

Independent Practitioner's Report on a Limited

28

Compliance

162

Boards

Assurance Engagement on Non-financial

29

Sustainable financing and taxes

169

Consolidated financial statements

Reporting and Sustainability Information

30

ESG ratings and indices

345

About our sustainability reporting

31

Sustainable Development Goals

170

Consolidated income statement

347

Associations, initiatives, and networks

33

Our Sustainability Commitments 2030

171

Consolidated statement of comprehensive

349

Recommendations of the Task Force on ­

35

Net Zero

income

Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Building a net zero future

172

Consolidated statement of cash flows

354

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board

36

Climate strategy and CO reduction

174

Consolidated balance sheet - Assets

(SASB) index

38

Our CCUS project portfolio

175

Consolidated balance sheet - Equity

357

GRI Content Index

42

Circular & Resilient

and liabilities

364

Glossary

Building a circular and resilient future

176

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

366

Financial calendar 2023

43

Sustainable products and solutions

177

Segment reporting/Part of the Group Notes

366

Contact

46

Circular economy

178

Group Notes

367

Imprint

49

Nature Positive

281

Independent auditor's report

Building a nature positive future

288

Responsibility statement

  1. Biodiversity and water management
  1. Safe & Inclusive
    Building a safe and inclusive future
  2. Our employees
  1. Occupational health and safety
  2. Social responsibility
  1. Responsible procurement

Navigation icons in the report     

  Contents      Search   

  Back to previous page

1)  Part of the combined management report of the Group and HeidelbergCement AG

To our stakeholders

Heidelberg Materials 2022 5

To our stakeholders

  1. To our stakeholders
  1. Managing Board
  1. Report of the Supervisory Board
  1. Us in the capital market

Disclaimer

HeidelbergCement AG published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 06:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
