HeidelbergCement : Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

|
5
|
To our stakeholders
|
65
|
Combined management report
|
289
|
Remuneration report
|
6
|
To our stakeholders
|
66
|
Notes on reporting
|
|
290
|
Remuneration report
|
9
|
Managing Board
|
66
|
Fundamentals of the Group
|
328
|
Auditor's Report
|
11
|
Report of the Supervisory Board
|
76
|
2022 economic report
|
|
330
|
Additional information
|
18
|
Us in the capital market
|
99
|
Additional statements
|
|
21
|
Sustainability
|
102
|
Non-financial statement
|
331
|
Heidelberg Materials at a glance
|
129
|
Outlook
|
|
332
|
Revenue and results by business lines
|
22
|
Value chain
|
132
|
Risk and opportunity report
|
333
|
Cement capacities, aggregates reserves and
|
23
|
Sustainability strategy
|
151
|
Corporate Governance1)
|
|
resources
|
24
|
Materiality analysis
|
334
|
ESG indicators
|
25
|
Stakeholder engagement
|
152
|
Corporate Governance
|
statement
|
342
|
Independent Practitioner's Report on a Limited
|
28
|
Compliance
|
162
|
Boards
|
|
|
Assurance Engagement on Non-financial
|
29
|
Sustainable financing and taxes
|
169
|
Consolidated financial statements
|
|
Reporting and Sustainability Information
|
30
|
ESG ratings and indices
|
345
|
About our sustainability reporting
|
31
|
Sustainable Development Goals
|
170
|
Consolidated income statement
|
347
|
Associations, initiatives, and networks
|
33
|
Our Sustainability Commitments 2030
|
171
|
Consolidated statement of comprehensive
|
349
|
Recommendations of the Task Force on
|
35
|
Net Zero
|
|
income
|
|
|
Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
|
|
Building a net zero future
|
172
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
354
|
Sustainability Accounting Standards Board
|
36
|
Climate strategy and CO₂ reduction
|
174
|
Consolidated balance sheet - Assets
|
|
(SASB) index
|
38
|
Our CCUS project portfolio
|
175
|
Consolidated balance sheet - Equity
|
357
|
GRI Content Index
|
42
|
Circular & Resilient
|
|
and liabilities
|
|
364
|
Glossary
|
|
Building a circular and resilient future
|
176
|
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
|
366
|
Financial calendar 2023
|
43
|
Sustainable products and solutions
|
177
|
Segment reporting/Part of the Group Notes
|
366
|
Contact
|
46
|
Circular economy
|
178
|
Group Notes
|
|
367
|
Imprint
|
49
|
Nature Positive
|
281
|
Independent auditor's report
|
|
|
|
Building a nature positive future
|
288
|
Responsibility statement
|
|