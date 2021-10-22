Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  HeidelbergCement AG
  News
  Summary
    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
  Report
HeidelbergCement : Consensus Q3 2021

10/22/2021 | 07:04am EDT
HeidelbergCement Q3 2021 Consensus

Based on 18 estimates / 22 October 2021 compiled by VARA Research.

QUARTER

FULL YEAR

Q3 20 A

Q3 21 C

2020 A

2021 C

North America

1,377

1,410

4,617

4,688

West & South Europe

1,375

1,401

4,960

5,441

North & East Europe

792

835

2,854

3,005

Asia - Pacific

793

813

2,998

3,181

Africa - Med. Basin

455

471

1,765

1,852

Group Services

260

277

1,010

1,109

Intercompanies / Other

-166

-167

-599

-679

Turnover

4,886

5,040

17,606

18,596

North America

415

374

1,019

1,078

West & South Europe

332

288

859

948

North & East Europe

246

245

718

756

Asia - Pacific

211

189

694

713

Africa - Med. Basin

130

124

451

486

Group Services

10

8

24

27

Intercompanies / Other

-17

-17

-57

-65

Operating EBITDA (RCOBD)

1,328

1,210

3,707

3,943

Organic EBITDA Growth :

+16.5%

-6.7%

+6.1%

+7.5%

Depreciation

-323

-337

-1,344

-1,342

Operating EBIT (RCO)

1,005

873

2,363

2,601

Additional ordinary result

-3,678

25

Net financial result

-288

-232

Result before taxes

-1,603

2,394

Total taxes

-335

-607

Net income - continuing opr.

-1,937

1,787

Discontinued operations

-72

-2

Minorities

-130

-143

Net income part of the group

-2,139

1,642

EPS

-10.78

8.27

Clean EPS

7.75

8.15

Net Debt

6,893

5,186

Leverage

1.9 x

1.3 x

FCF (after CapEx Net)

2,172

1,814

CapEx Net

-855

-1,043

Strategic CapEx Net

-114

-317

Disclaimer

HeidelbergCement AG published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 11:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 584 M 21 625 M 21 625 M
Net income 2021 1 611 M 1 875 M 1 875 M
Net Debt 2021 5 349 M 6 224 M 6 224 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,63x
Yield 2021 3,86%
Capitalization 12 461 M 14 509 M 14 500 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 53 327
Free-Float 74,5%
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
René Aldach Chief Financial Officer
Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dennis Lentz Director-Group Information Technology
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG4.12%14 509
CRH PLC19.49%36 677
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED34.81%27 476
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY24.37%24 473
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.34.45%23 809
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED88.16%15 323