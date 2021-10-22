HeidelbergCement : Consensus Q3 2021
HeidelbergCement Q3 2021 Consensus
Based on 18 estimates / 22 October 2021 compiled by VARA Research.
QUARTER
FULL YEAR
Q3 20 A
Q3 21 C
2020 A
2021 C
North America
1,377
1,410
4,617
4,688
West & South Europe
1,375
1,401
4,960
5,441
North & East Europe
792
835
2,854
3,005
Asia - Pacific
793
813
2,998
3,181
Africa - Med. Basin
455
471
1,765
1,852
Group Services
260
277
1,010
1,109
Intercompanies / Other
-166
-167
-599
-679
Turnover
4,886
5,040
17,606
18,596
North America
415
374
1,019
1,078
West & South Europe
332
288
859
948
North & East Europe
246
245
718
756
Asia - Pacific
211
189
694
713
Africa - Med. Basin
130
124
451
486
Group Services
10
8
24
27
Intercompanies / Other
-17
-17
-57
-65
Operating EBITDA (RCOBD)
1,328
1,210
3,707
3,943
Organic EBITDA Growth :
+16.5%
-6.7%
+6.1%
+7.5%
Depreciation
-323
-337
-1,344
-1,342
Operating EBIT (RCO)
1,005
873
2,363
2,601
Additional ordinary result
-3,678
25
Net financial result
-288
-232
Result before taxes
-1,603
2,394
Total taxes
-335
-607
Net income - continuing opr.
-1,937
1,787
Discontinued operations
-72
-2
Minorities
-130
-143
Net income part of the group
-2,139
1,642
EPS
-10.78
8.27
Clean EPS
7.75
8.15
Net Debt
6,893
5,186
Leverage
1.9 x
1.3 x
FCF (after CapEx Net)
2,172
1,814
CapEx Net
-855
-1,043
Strategic CapEx Net
-114
-317
Disclaimer
HeidelbergCement AG published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 11:03:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
18 584 M
21 625 M
21 625 M
Net income 2021
1 611 M
1 875 M
1 875 M
Net Debt 2021
5 349 M
6 224 M
6 224 M
P/E ratio 2021
7,63x
Yield 2021
3,86%
Capitalization
12 461 M
14 509 M
14 500 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,96x
EV / Sales 2022
0,88x
Nbr of Employees
53 327
Free-Float
74,5%
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
63,74 €
Average target price
83,99 €
Spread / Average Target
31,8%
