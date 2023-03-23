HeidelbergCement : Heidelberg Materials plans to increase dividend by 8% to 2.60

Heidelberg Materials is continuing its progressive dividend policy: The Managing Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 11 May, to distribute a dividend of €2.60 per share for the 2022 financial year. Subject to the approval of the shareholders, this corresponds to an increase of 8% compared to the previous year's dividend of €2.40 per share. Based on the HeidelbergCement AG share price as at 31 December 2022, the dividend yield is 4.9%.

Heidelberg Materials today also published its Annual and Sustainability Report for the 2022 financial year. For the first time, the report combines the company's financial reporting with detailed information and key figures on the area of environmental, social and governance (ESG), which were previously published separately at a much later date. It takes into account reporting standards such as GRI, SASB, and TCFD, among others. In order to underpin Heidelberg Materials' pioneering role in the decarbonisation of the building materials sector and to confirm the quality of the key climate indicators, the specific net CO₂ emissions, the clinker ratio, and the alternative fuel rate were audited with reasonable assurance for the first time.

The Annual and Sustainability Report 2022 is available for download under Reports and Presentations(heidelbergmaterials.com).

