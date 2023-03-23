HeidelbergCement : Remuneration Report 2022

The following overview summarises the most important principles of remuneration of the Managing Board. To- gether, they provide incentives to promote the long- term and sustainable development of Heidelberg­ Materials.

Procedure for determining and implementing the remuneration system and the amount of Managing Board remuneration

The remuneration system for the members of the Managing Board is determined by the Supervisory Board pursuant to section 87a of the AktG following a recommendation by the Personnel Committee and is then submitted to the annual general meeting for approval.

As a result of the German Act Implementing the Second Shareholder Rights Directive (ARUG II) entering into force on 1 January 2020, the remuneration system of the Managing Board was submitted to the annual general meeting in 2021 after a resolution by the Supervisory Board and was approved by the annual general meeting with an acceptance rate of 92.21%. It has been applicable to all members of the Managing Board since 1 January 2021 and is available via the following link: https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/en/ corporate-­governance.

As long as no significant changes are made to the remuneration system, it will be submitted to the annual general meeting for approval at least every four years in accordance with the legal requirements. In the event of significant changes to the remuneration system, the adjusted remuneration system will also be submitted to the annual general meeting for approval in the year of its change.

The remuneration of the Managing Board is determined by the Supervisory Board following a recommendation by the Personnel Committee. The Supervisory Board takes into account the responsibility and tasks of the individual members of the Managing Board, their ­individual performance, the economic situation, as well as the success and future prospects of Heidelberg­ Materials.