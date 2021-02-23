Log in
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
HeidelbergCement : Shrugging off COVID-19, HeidelbergCement saw good start to 2021

02/23/2021 | 01:24am EST
* 2020 core profit up 6.1% like-for-like

* Cash savings of 1.3 bln eur in 2020

* Sales down 4.6% at 17.61 bln eur

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement, the world's second-largest cement maker, on Tuesday said it saw a good start to 2021 after preliminary results showed core profit was up 6% last year.

"There should be a tailwind from infrastructure programmes, for example in the USA, Australia, India and Italy. I am also confident about private residential construction," Chief Executive Dominik von Achten said.

Adjusted for currency and consolidation effects, the result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation was up 6.1% at 3.71 billion euros ($4.51 billion) last year, while sales were down 4.6% at 17.61 billion.

At 1.3 billion euros, cash savings blew past the group's own forecasts of 1 billion euros, helping the group soften the impact of the coronavirus crisis, which had a substantial impact on construction activity last year.

"We managed to more than compensate for the coronavirus-related decline in sales volumes through consistent spending discipline," von Achten said.

The group also said it would tie variable remuneration of managing board members as well as bonus-eligible employees to both CO2 reduction and financial targets. By 2025, specific net CO2 emissions are to be cut by 30% versus 1990 levels.

($1 = 0.8218 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Maria Sheahan)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 17 575 M 21 385 M 21 385 M
Net income 2020 -2 153 M -2 619 M -2 619 M
Net Debt 2020 6 990 M 8 506 M 8 506 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,19x
Yield 2020 2,66%
Capitalization 13 222 M 16 060 M 16 089 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 53 882
Free-Float 74,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
Lorenz Näger CFO, Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dennis Lentz Director-Group Information Technology
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG8.85%16 060
CRH PLC6.29%34 433
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED17.40%24 696
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY9.22%21 782
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC18.44%20 945
CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY LIMITED30.47%12 880
