HeidelbergCement announces further major divestments of assets in Spain

After having announced to sell regional businesses in Catalonia, Madrid, Asturias and on the Balearic Islands, HeidelbergCement now signed a contract to sell its Southern Spain business to Votorantim Cimentos. The sale includes the integrated cement plant in Malaga, three aggregate sites, and 11 ready-mixed concrete sites in Andalusia. Both companies have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Divesting these assets in Spain is part of the portfolio optimisation and margin improvement programme within HeidelbergCement's 'Beyond 2020' strategy. In Spain, the company will now fully focus on its Northern cluster located in the Basque country. HeidelbergCement will continue to supply customers from its remaining facilities in Northern Spain with products from all three business lines cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete.

The transaction is subject to some conditions precedent before final closing which is expected for the second half of 2022.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement is one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions, with leading market positions in aggregates, cement, and ready-mixed concrete. Around 53,000 employees at more than 3,000 locations in over 50 countries deliver long-term financial performance through operational excellence and openness for change. At the center of actions lies the responsibility for the environment. As forerunner on the path to carbon neutrality, HeidelbergCement crafts material solutions for the future.