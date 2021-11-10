Log in
    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
HeidelbergCement announces further major divestments of assets in Spain

11/10/2021
After having announced to sell regional businesses in Catalonia, Madrid, Asturias and on the Balearic Islands, HeidelbergCement now signed a contract to sell its Southern Spain business to Votorantim Cimentos. The sale includes the integrated cement plant in Malaga, three aggregate sites, and 11 ready-mixed concrete sites in Andalusia. Both companies have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Divesting these assets in Spain is part of the portfolio optimisation and margin improvement programme within HeidelbergCement's 'Beyond 2020' strategy. In Spain, the company will now fully focus on its Northern cluster located in the Basque country. HeidelbergCement will continue to supply customers from its remaining facilities in Northern Spain with products from all three business lines cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete.

The transaction is subject to some conditions precedent before final closing which is expected for the second half of 2022.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement is one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions, with leading market positions in aggregates, cement, and ready-mixed concrete. Around 53,000 employees at more than 3,000 locations in over 50 countries deliver long-term financial performance through operational excellence and openness for change. At the center of actions lies the responsibility for the environment. As forerunner on the path to carbon neutrality, HeidelbergCement crafts material solutions for the future.

Disclaimer

HeidelbergCement AG published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 12:06:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 667 M 21 607 M 21 607 M
Net income 2021 1 551 M 1 795 M 1 795 M
Net Debt 2021 5 160 M 5 972 M 5 972 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,13x
Yield 2021 3,89%
Capitalization 12 610 M 14 598 M 14 596 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 53 327
Free-Float 75,0%
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
René Samir Aldach Chief Financial Officer
Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dennis Lentz Director-Group Information Technology
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG5.65%14 598
CRH PLC28.69%39 218
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED54.42%31 767
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY38.75%27 303
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.49.66%26 323
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED100.88%16 511