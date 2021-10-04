Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  HeidelbergCement AG
  News
  Summary
    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HeidelbergCement continues portfolio optimisation: divestiture of several assets in Spain

10/04/2021 | 08:09am EDT
HeidelbergCement pushes its portfolio optimisation programme and has signed agreements to sell its regional aggregates and ready-mixed concrete businesses in the regions of Catalonia, Madrid, and Asturias as well as its ready-mixed concrete business on the Balearic Islands to different buyers. The companies have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Divesting these assets in Spain is part of the portfolio optimisation and margin improvement programme within HeidelbergCement's 'Beyond 2020' strategy. The company has been operational in Spain since 2007. HeidelbergCement will continue to supply customers in the remaining Spanish regions with products from all three business lines - cement, aggregates and ready-mixed concrete.

All transactions are subject to some conditions precedent before final closing.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement is one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions, with leading market positions in aggregates, cement, and ready-mixed concrete. Around 53,000 employees at more than 3,000 locations in over 50 countries deliver long-term financial performance through operational excellence and openness for change. At the center of actions lies the responsibility for the environment. As forerunner on the path to carbon neutrality, HeidelbergCement crafts material solutions for the future.

Disclaimer

HeidelbergCement AG published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 12:05:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Financials
Sales 2021 18 588 M 21 587 M 21 587 M
Net income 2021 1 630 M 1 893 M 1 893 M
Net Debt 2021 5 419 M 6 293 M 6 293 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,77x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 12 661 M 14 677 M 14 703 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 53 327
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Duration : Period :
HeidelbergCement AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 64,42 €
Average target price 87,52 €
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
René Aldach Chief Financial Officer
Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dennis Lentz Director-Group Information Technology
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG5.23%14 677
CRH PLC18.14%36 178
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED41.52%29 085
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY16.61%22 945
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.24.66%22 082
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED80.76%14 842