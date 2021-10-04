HeidelbergCement continues portfolio optimisation: divestiture of several assets in Spain

HeidelbergCement pushes its portfolio optimisation programme and has signed agreements to sell its regional aggregates and ready-mixed concrete businesses in the regions of Catalonia, Madrid, and Asturias as well as its ready-mixed concrete business on the Balearic Islands to different buyers. The companies have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Divesting these assets in Spain is part of the portfolio optimisation and margin improvement programme within HeidelbergCement's 'Beyond 2020' strategy. The company has been operational in Spain since 2007. HeidelbergCement will continue to supply customers in the remaining Spanish regions with products from all three business lines - cement, aggregates and ready-mixed concrete.

All transactions are subject to some conditions precedent before final closing.

