    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
HeidelbergCement : continues share buyback programme

01/13/2022 | 05:31am EST
  • Second tranche of share buyback programme to start earlier than originally planned already within Q1 2022
  • Shares acquired during the first tranche of the share buyback programme will be cancelled
  • Their cancellation reduces the total number of shares to 193,091,900

HeidelbergCement will continue with its share buyback programme earlier than originally planned. The second tranche in the amount of €300 to €350 million is scheduled to start already within the first quarter of 2022 and is to be completed by the third quarter 2022 at the latest.

Upon the successful completion of the first tranche in December 2021, HeidelbergCement's Managing Board decided on 13 January 2022 to cancel all shares that were acquired within the first tranche. The total amount of 5,324,577 shares are corresponding to approximately 2.68% of the share capital and were so far held as treasury shares. Their cancellation reduces the total number of shares to 193,091,900.

The share buyback programme is the first of its kind in the company's history. It emphazises HeidelbergCement's increased focus on shareholder returns. The programme with a total amount of up to €1 billion was announced on 28 July 2021 and will be carried out in several tranches.

HeidelbergCement will provide regular information on the progress of the share buyback programme on its website, in compliance with the correspondent requirements.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement is one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions, with leading market positions in aggregates, cement, and ready-mixed concrete. Around 53,000 employees at more than 3,000 locations in over 50 countries deliver long-term financial performance through operational excellence and openness for change. At the center of actions lies the responsibility for the environment. As forerunner on the path to carbon neutrality, HeidelbergCement crafts material solutions for the future.

Disclaimer

HeidelbergCement AG published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 10:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 18 575 M 21 302 M 21 302 M
Net income 2021 1 623 M 1 862 M 1 862 M
Net Debt 2021 5 131 M 5 885 M 5 885 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,64x
Yield 2021 3,89%
Capitalization 12 424 M 14 192 M 14 248 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 53 327
Free-Float 75,0%
