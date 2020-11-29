Log in
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
HeidelbergCement : joins Foundation 2°

11/29/2020 | 02:49pm EST
HeidelbergCement strengthens its commitment to climate protection by joining the support group of the Foundation 2° (Stiftung 2°). Together with the Foundation 2° - a network of entrepreneurs for progressive climate policy - HeidelbergCement wants to develop cross-sector approaches and concepts for Germany and Europe in order to make climate protection a sustainable and successful business model.

'For the development of a carbon neutral construction industry, we need the right social and political framework as well as strong partners with whom we can also be economically successful on our path to climate neutrality,' says Dr. Dominik von Achten, Chairman of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement. 'As one of the leading companies in the building materials industry, we have been committed to sustainable construction for a long time. Through our involvement in the Foundation 2°, we want to work with other like-minded companies and set the course for a successful, climate neutral future now.'

'With HeidelbergCement, we are gaining an important partner for corporate climate protection from a particularly relevant industry,' says Sabine Nallinger, Managing Director of the Foundation 2°. 'HeidelbergCement is leading the way with its innovations in corporate climate protection. Together, we want to advance topics and projects making climate protection a business model even for energy-intensive industrial companies,' Sabine Nallinger continued.

About the Foundation 2°

The Foundation 2° is an initiative of board chairmen, managing directors and family business leaders. Its objectives are to support policymakers' efforts to establish an efficient market-based climate policy framework and to activate German entrepreneurs' potential in the fight against climate change. The foundation is named after its most important goal: limiting average global warming to well below 2° Celsius. Supporters of the foundation are: AIDA Cruises, ALDI SÜD Dienstleistungs-GmbH & Co. oHG, DAIKIN Airconditioning Germany GmbH, Deutsche Bahn AG, DEUTSCHE ROCKWOOL, Deutsche Telekom AG, Deutsche Wohnen SE, Dirk Rossmann GmbH, DRÄXLMAIER Group, EnBW Energie Baden- Württemberg AG, Gegenbauer Holding SE & Co. KG, GLS Gemeinschaftbank eG, GOLDBECK GmbH, HeidelbergCement AG, Interseroh / ALBA, Otto Group, OTTO FUCHS KG, Varel paper and cardboard factory, PUMA SE, Salzgitter AG, Schüco International KG, Schwäbisch Hall Foundation 'Building-Housing-Living', thyssenkrupp AG, Union Investment and VTG

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement is one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions, with leading market positions in aggregates, cement, and ready-mixed concrete. Around 54,000 employees at more than 3,000 locations in over 50 countries deliver long-term financial performance through operational excellence and openness for change. At the center of actions lies the responsibility for the environment. As forerunner on the path to carbon neutrality, HeidelbergCement crafts material solutions for the future.

Disclaimer

HeidelbergCement AG published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 19:48:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
