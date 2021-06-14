HeidelbergCement : Sustainability Key Figures and GRI Content Index 2020
06/14/2021
92 Key figures
About this report
GRI content index
Imprint
91
Image: Employees of our subsidiary Lehigh Hanson in Mitchell/Indiana, USA
HeidelbergCement I Sustainability Report 2020
Strategy & Management
2018
2019
2020
Unit
Assurance1)
Revenue/result
Total Group revenue
18,075
18,851
17,606
€ million
Result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD)2)
3,100
3,580
3,707
€ million
Result from current operations (RCO)2)
2,010
2,186
2,363
€ million
Profit / loss for the financial year
1,286
1,242
-2,009
€ million
Group share of profit
1,143
1,091
-2,139
€ million
Dividend per share
2.10
0.60
2.20
€
Earnings per share
5.76
5.50
-10.78
€
Investments in tangible fixed assets
Including maintenance, optimisation, and environmental protection measures
1,061
1,183
969
€ million
Depreciation and amortisation
1,090
1,394
1,344
€ million
Balance sheet
Equity (including non-controlling interests)
16,822
18,504
14,548
€ million
Balance sheet total
35,783
38,589
32,335
€ million
Net debt3)
8,323
8,410
6,893
€ million
Material costs and other
operating expenses
7,478
7,586
6,483
€ million
Expenditure on research and technology
145.7
133.5
120.0
€ million
Group sales
Cement and clinker:
- Western and Southern Europe
30.8
29.9
28.2
million t
- Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia
25.6
23.9
23.6
million t
-
North America
16.2
16.1
15.6
million t
-
Asia-Pacific
36.9
35.8
32.9
million t
-
Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin
19.7
19.5
21.2
million t
-
Total
130.0
125.9
122.0
million t
External assurance of the key figures for 2020 within the framework of the Annual Report 2020 or in line with our obligation with regard to the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA). According to the GCCA Sustainability Framework, baseline/historical data must be adjusted following acquisitions or divestments.
92
HeidelbergCement I Sustainability Report 2020
2018
2019
2020
Unit
Assurance1)
Group sales
Aggregates:
- Western and Southern Europe
81.3
83.5
78.2
million t
- Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia
51.3
48.2
48.7
million t
-
North America
123.4
128.1
125.9
million t
-
Asia-Pacific
43.4
39.8
36.1
million t
-
Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin
10.1
8.9
7.4
million t
-
Total
309.4
308.3
296.3
million t
Ready-mixed concrete:
- Western and Southern Europe
17.5
18.4
17.2
million m3
- Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia
7.0
6.8
6.0
million m3
-
North America
7.1
7.7
7.8
million m3
-
Asia-Pacific
11.6
12.0
10.6
million m3
-
Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin
5.3
5.3
5.0
million m3
-
Total
49.0
50.7
46.9
million m3
Asphalt:
- Western and Southern Europe
3.6
3.6
3.5
million t
-
North America
4.1
5.0
5.0
million t
-
Asia-Pacific
2.1
2.3
2.3
million t
-
Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin
0.5
0.4
0.3
million t
-
Total
10.3
11.3
11.0
million t
93
HeidelbergCement I Sustainability Report 2020
2018
2019
2020
Unit
Assurance1)
Cement type portfolio
-
Ordinary Portland cement
39.0
37.6
37.4
%
-
-
Limestone cement
18.0
18.1
19.7
%
-
-
Pozzolana/fly ash cement
9.2
8.3
7.7
%
-
-
Slag cement
12.1
12.2
10.3
%
-
-
Multi-component cement
18.5
20.1
21.5
%
-
-
Oilwell/white cement
0.6
0.5
0.5
%
-
-
Masonry cement/special binder
0.8
1.6
1.1
%
-
- Ground granulated blast furnace slag
1.7
1.7
1.7
%
-
Share of integrated cement plants with a
certified environmental management system
96.0
93.5
97.4
%
-
Product & Innovation
2018
2019
2020
Unit
Assurance1)
Sustainable construction
Production volume of recycled aggregates (100% recycled content)
-
-
4,595
kt
-
Share of recycled aggregates in total aggregates production
-
-
1.6
%
-
Share of alternative raw materials contained in other building materials such as asphalt
-
-
9.4
%
-
Membership of Green Building Councils and Sustainable Infrastructure Councils
12
13
13
number
-
94
HeidelbergCement I Sustainability Report 2020
1990
2018
2019
2020
Unit
Assurance1)
Reduction in CO2 emissions
Cement business line:
- Absolute gross CO2 emissions (Scope 1)
83.1
75.4
72.5
68.0
million t
- Absolute net CO2 emissions (Scope 1)
81.5
71.4
68.3
63.6
million t
- Specific gross CO2 emissions per tonne of cementitious material (Scope 1)
759.2
627.2
621.4
610.7
kg CO2/t
- Specific net CO2 emissions per tonne of cementitious material (Scope 1)
751.5
598.6
589.4
576.0
kg CO2/t
-
Indirect CO2 emissions
7.8
4.0
4.4
7.1
million t
Aggregates business line:
- Absolute CO2 emissions from fuels (Scope 1)
-
-
0.48
0.40
million t
-
- Absolute CO2 emissions from purchased electricity (Scope 2)
-
-
0.30
0.24
million t
-
- Specific CO2 emissions from fuels (Scope 1)
-
-
1.63
1.52
kg CO2/t
-
- Specific CO2 emissions from purchased electricity (Scope 2)
-
-
1.02
0.92
kg CO2/t
-
All business lines:
- CO2 emissions from purchased goods and services (Scope 3)
-
-
9.42
8.87
million t
- CO2 emissions from purchased fuels (Scope 3)
-
-
3.89
3.51
million t
- CO2 emissions from upstream and downstream transportation and distribution (Scope 3)
-
-
9.40
8.88
million t
Energy/raw materials
Absolute energy consumption:
-
Cement
453,690
375,281
362,548
343,203
TJ
-
whereof clinker production
388,511
318,521
307,671
290,689
TJ
-
Aggregates
n.a.
9,203
9,281
8,181
TJ
-
Specific energy consumption:
-
Cement
4,185
3,145
3,130
3,109
MJ/t
-
whereof clinker production
4,362
3,563
3,572
3,576
MJ/t
-
Aggregates
n.a.
32.1
31.6
30.6
MJ/t
-
95
HeidelbergCement I Sustainability Report 2020
