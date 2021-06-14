Log in
HeidelbergCement : Sustainability Key Figures and GRI Content Index 2020

06/14/2021 | 04:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company

Strategy &

Business &

Product &

Production &

Employees &

Society & Corporate

Targets Appendix

Portrait

Management

Compliance

Innovation

Supply Chain

Employment

Responsibility

Appendix

92 Key figures

  1. About this report
  2. GRI content index
  1. Imprint

91

Image: Employees of our subsidiary Lehigh Hanson in Mitchell/Indiana, USA

HeidelbergCement I Sustainability Report 2020

Company

Strategy &

Business &

Product &

Production &

Employees &

Society & Corporate

Targets Appendix

Portrait

Management

Compliance

Innovation

Supply Chain

Employment

Responsibility

Key figures

Strategy & Management

2018

2019

2020

Unit

Assurance1)

Revenue/result

Total Group revenue

18,075

18,851

17,606

€ million

Result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD)2)

3,100

3,580

3,707

€ million

Result from current operations (RCO)2)

2,010

2,186

2,363

€ million

Profit / loss for the financial year

1,286

1,242

-2,009

€ million

Group share of profit

1,143

1,091

-2,139

€ million

Dividend per share

2.10

0.60

2.20

Earnings per share

5.76

5.50

-10.78

Investments in tangible fixed assets

Including maintenance, optimisation, and environmental protection measures

1,061

1,183

969

€ million

Depreciation and amortisation

1,090

1,394

1,344

€ million

Balance sheet

Equity (including non-controlling interests)

16,822

18,504

14,548

€ million

Balance sheet total

35,783

38,589

32,335

€ million

Net debt3)

8,323

8,410

6,893

€ million

Material costs and other

operating expenses

7,478

7,586

6,483

€ million

Expenditure on research and technology

145.7

133.5

120.0

€ million

Group sales

Cement and clinker:

- Western and Southern Europe

30.8

29.9

28.2

million t

- Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia

25.6

23.9

23.6

million t

-

North America

16.2

16.1

15.6

million t

-

Asia-Pacific

36.9

35.8

32.9

million t

-

Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin

19.7

19.5

21.2

million t

-

Total

130.0

125.9

122.0

million t

  1. External assurance of the key figures for 2020 within the framework of the Annual Report 2020 or in line with our obligation with regard to the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA). According to the GCCA Sustainability Framework, baseline/historical data must be adjusted following acquisitions or divestments.
  2. 2018 amount was restated, see Annual Report 2019, page 119f.
  3. 2018 amount was restated due to adjusted net debt definition.

92

HeidelbergCement I Sustainability Report 2020

Company

Strategy &

Business &

Product &

Production &

Employees &

Society & Corporate

Targets Appendix

Portrait

Management

Compliance

Innovation

Supply Chain

Employment

Responsibility

Strategy & Management

2018

2019

2020

Unit

Assurance1)

Group sales

Aggregates:

- Western and Southern Europe

81.3

83.5

78.2

million t

- Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia

51.3

48.2

48.7

million t

-

North America

123.4

128.1

125.9

million t

-

Asia-Pacific

43.4

39.8

36.1

million t

-

Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin

10.1

8.9

7.4

million t

-

Total

309.4

308.3

296.3

million t

Ready-mixed concrete:

- Western and Southern Europe

17.5

18.4

17.2

million m3

- Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia

7.0

6.8

6.0

million m3

-

North America

7.1

7.7

7.8

million m3

-

Asia-Pacific

11.6

12.0

10.6

million m3

-

Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin

5.3

5.3

5.0

million m3

-

Total

49.0

50.7

46.9

million m3

Asphalt:

- Western and Southern Europe

3.6

3.6

3.5

million t

-

North America

4.1

5.0

5.0

million t

-

Asia-Pacific

2.1

2.3

2.3

million t

-

Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin

0.5

0.4

0.3

million t

-

Total

10.3

11.3

11.0

million t

  1. External assurance of the key figures for 2020 within the framework of the Annual Report 2020 or in line with our obligation with regard to the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA). According to the GCCA Sustainability Framework, baseline/historical data must be adjusted following acquisitions or divestments.

93

HeidelbergCement I Sustainability Report 2020

Company

Strategy &

Business &

Product &

Production &

Employees &

Society & Corporate

Targets Appendix

Portrait

Management

Compliance

Innovation

Supply Chain

Employment

Responsibility

Strategy & Management

2018

2019

2020

Unit

Assurance1)

Cement type portfolio

-

Ordinary Portland cement

39.0

37.6

37.4

%

-

-

Limestone cement

18.0

18.1

19.7

%

-

-

Pozzolana/fly ash cement

9.2

8.3

7.7

%

-

-

Slag cement

12.1

12.2

10.3

%

-

-

Multi-component cement

18.5

20.1

21.5

%

-

-

Oilwell/white cement

0.6

0.5

0.5

%

-

-

Masonry cement/special binder

0.8

1.6

1.1

%

-

- Ground granulated blast furnace slag

1.7

1.7

1.7

%

-

Share of integrated cement plants with a

certified environmental management system

96.0

93.5

97.4

%

-

Product & Innovation

2018

2019

2020

Unit

Assurance1)

Sustainable construction

Production volume of recycled aggregates (100% recycled content)

-

-

4,595

kt

-

Share of recycled aggregates in total aggregates production

-

-

1.6

%

-

Share of alternative raw materials contained in other building materials such as asphalt

-

-

9.4

%

-

Membership of Green Building Councils and Sustainable Infrastructure Councils

12

13

13

number

-

  1. External assurance of the key figures for 2020 within the framework of the Annual Report 2020 or in line with our obligation with regard to the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA). According to the GCCA Sustainability Framework, baseline/historical data must be adjusted following acquisitions or divestments.

94

HeidelbergCement I Sustainability Report 2020

Company

Strategy &

Business &

Product &

Production &

Employees &

Society & Corporate

Targets Appendix

Portrait

Management

Compliance

Innovation

Supply Chain

Employment

Responsibility

Production & Supply Chain

1990

2018

2019

2020

Unit

Assurance1)

Reduction in CO2 emissions

Cement business line:

- Absolute gross CO2 emissions (Scope 1)

83.1

75.4

72.5

68.0

million t

- Absolute net CO2 emissions (Scope 1)

81.5

71.4

68.3

63.6

million t

- Specific gross CO2 emissions per tonne of cementitious material (Scope 1)

759.2

627.2

621.4

610.7

kg CO2/t

- Specific net CO2 emissions per tonne of cementitious material (Scope 1)

751.5

598.6

589.4

576.0

kg CO2/t

-

Indirect CO2 emissions

7.8

4.0

4.4

7.1

million t

Aggregates business line:

- Absolute CO2 emissions from fuels (Scope 1)

-

-

0.48

0.40

million t

-

- Absolute CO2 emissions from purchased electricity (Scope 2)

-

-

0.30

0.24

million t

-

- Specific CO2 emissions from fuels (Scope 1)

-

-

1.63

1.52

kg CO2/t

-

- Specific CO2 emissions from purchased electricity (Scope 2)

-

-

1.02

0.92

kg CO2/t

-

All business lines:

- CO2 emissions from purchased goods and services (Scope 3)

-

-

9.42

8.87

million t

- CO2 emissions from purchased fuels (Scope 3)

-

-

3.89

3.51

million t

- CO2 emissions from upstream and downstream transportation and distribution (Scope 3)

-

-

9.40

8.88

million t

Energy/raw materials

Absolute energy consumption:

-

Cement

453,690

375,281

362,548

343,203

TJ

-

whereof clinker production

388,511

318,521

307,671

290,689

TJ

-

Aggregates

n.a.

9,203

9,281

8,181

TJ

-

Specific energy consumption:

-

Cement

4,185

3,145

3,130

3,109

MJ/t

-

whereof clinker production

4,362

3,563

3,572

3,576

MJ/t

-

Aggregates

n.a.

32.1

31.6

30.6

MJ/t

-

  1. External assurance of the key figures for 2020 within the framework of the Annual Report 2020 or in line with our obligation with regard to the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA). According to the GCCA Sustainability Framework, baseline/historical data must be adjusted following acquisitions or divestments.

95

HeidelbergCement I Sustainability Report 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HeidelbergCement AG published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 08:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
