HeidelbergCement : Sustainability Report 2020

For all of us, 2020 was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. We stopped all travel early on, switched to mobile working wherever possible, and took all necessary measures to minimise the impact of the pandemic. Above all, the extensive exchange of our occupational health and safety expertise across all Group areas has enabled us to ensure the best possible protection of HeidelbergCement's employees, customers, and service providers. With training and information campaigns on the importance of hygiene measures in the workplace, more than half of all our company's training activities in 2020 were devoted to the topic of occupational safety.
Despite the challenging situation regarding COVID-19, the dynamism of the debate on climate protection and corporate sustainability reached new heights in 2020: as a company in the energy- intensive cement industry, a large proportion of the emissions from our production processes have been unavoidable to date. We held extensive, open and sometimes controversial discussions in 2020 with our own employees and also with you, our stake- holders, on how HeidelbergCement will address this challenge.
We are continuously enhancing our sustainability reporting in order to further increase transparency towards our stakeholders: Since September 2020, we are an ofﬁcial supporter of the Task
Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and have for the ﬁrst time integrated a TCFD report into this Sustainability Report in accordance with the recommendations on climate- related reporting.
CO2 savings targets signiﬁcantly tightened
We have placed a high priority on addressing the issue of sustainability as part of our Group strategy "Beyond 2020". We signiﬁ- cantly tightened our CO2 reduction targets in 2020: by 2025, we aim to reduce speciﬁc net CO2 emissions to below 525 kg per tonne of cementitious material. This corresponds to a reduction of 30% compared with 1990. Our intention is to reduce this ﬁgure to below 500 kg of CO2 per tonne of cementitious material by 2030.
In order to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 at the latest, we are focusing on the intelligent combination of existing reduction measures and research into new technologies. Our industrial scaling of CO2 reduction and capture technologies in particular is making great strides. Several carbon capture and utilisation/ storage (CCU/S) projects are currently entering the next phase. Our project in Brevik, Norway, the world's ﬁrst industrial-scale CCS project in the cement industry, is scheduled to start regular operation by 2024. In Slite, Sweden, we are going one step further: by 2030, we intend to operate the world's ﬁrst carbon- neutral cement plant there. The LEILAC 2 pilot project aims to implement LEILAC technology on an industrial scale at our cement plant in Hanover, Germany, by 2025.
"After having gained valuable experience with CCU/S technologies in Norway and other countries, we are taking the next step with a completely carbon-neutral cement plant in Sweden. This will be a game changer for our industry."
Dr. Dominik von Achten
Chairman of the Managing Board
Sustainability performance enshrined in remuneration
We have consistently enshrined our CO2 reduction targets in our global bonus system. The full variable remuneration can only be achieved if both the ﬁnancial targets and the sustainability target are met. This regulation has applied to all members of the Managing Board and to every bonus-eligible employee worldwide since the start of the 2021 ﬁnancial year. We believe that this sends a strong message to the outside world. We see this as a strong message to our internal and external audiences that we take our sustainability goals very seriously.
"We have anchored our CO2 reduction targets in the remuneration systems across the Group. The full bonus can only be achieved if both the ﬁnancial targets and the sustainability target are met."
Dr. Dominik von Achten
Chairman of the Managing Board
As a partner of the United Nations Global Compact (UN GC), we have declared our express commitment to its ten principles in the areas of environmental protection, corruption prevention, labour standards, and human rights, and will take these into account and promote them within our corporate strategy as well as in all our business activities. In this context, we revised our Code of Business Conduct in 2020 and published a new version in January 2021 that makes the importance of human rights and sustainability aspects in particular even clearer.
offensive across all business lines and Group areas, since as one of the world's leading building materials producers we have the ambition and the innovative strength to become the ﬁrst industrial technology group in the building materials sector.
It is our declared goal to shape the path to CO2 neutrality in a pioneering role. To further drive the essential transformation of the company, we are creating two new Managing Board positions for the topics of sustainability and digitalisation.
We are pursuing this path of change with great commitment and openness, and in close dialogue with our stakeholders. I look forward to your continued support on this journey in 2021, as our shareholders, customers, employees, suppliers, and business partners or representatives of local communities and society.
Yours sincerely,
Dr. Dominik von Achten
Chairman of the Managing Board
Leading the way to climate neutrality
With i.tech® 3D, we delivered an innovative concrete for the ﬁrst printed residential buildings in Germany in 2020 - just one example of the many ways in which we are demonstrating our commitment to sustainable construction. Within the framework of our "Beyond 2020" strategy, we have launched a digitalisation
How to ﬁnd your way through the report
To make it easier for you to navigate through the report, we have added links to this PDF ﬁle. In the bar at the top edge of the page, you can jump to the individual chapters from any page. The icons operate similarly to those on a website. You can also directly access the chapters from the table of contents.
08
Organisational structure
13
Vision & mission
35
Legal compliance
42
Focus on customers
52
Environmental management
09
Value chain
13
Sustainability Commitments 2030
35
Business performance
43
Research & technology
52
Energy & climate protection
10
Vertical integration
15
Signiﬁcant reduction in emissions
37
Compliance management
47
Sustainable construction
59
Alternative fuels
by 2030
39
Risk and opportunity
60
Land use & biodiversity
16
Our path to carbon neutrality
management
62
Local environmental impact
by 2050
66
Management of supplier
17
Responsibility & organisation
relations
18
Challenges & strategy
19
Stakeholder engagement
23
Materiality analysis
25
TCFD report
Employees &
Society & Corporate
Targets
Appendix
Employment
Responsibility
69
Principles
82
Social responsibility
86
Strategy & Management
92
Key ﬁgures
70
Employment &
83
Social engagement at our
86
Business & Compliance
102
About this report
co-determination
locations
87
Product & Innovation
103
GRI content index
70
Remuneration policy &
87
Production & Supply Chain
109
Imprint
working time regulation
89
Employees & Employment
71
Occupational health & safety
90
Society & Corporate Responsibility
74
Human resources development
77
Diversity management
05
HeidelbergCement I Sustainability Report 2020
