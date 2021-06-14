HeidelbergCement : Sustainability Report 2020

Ladies and Gentlemen,

For all of us, 2020 was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. We stopped all travel early on, switched to mobile working wherever possible, and took all necessary measures to minimise the impact of the pandemic. Above all, the extensive exchange of our occupational health and safety expertise across all Group areas has enabled us to ensure the best possible protection of HeidelbergCement's employees, customers, and service providers. With training and information campaigns on the importance of hygiene measures in the workplace, more than half of all our company's training activities in 2020 were devoted to the topic of occupational safety.

Despite the challenging situation regarding COVID-19, the dynamism of the debate on climate protection and corporate sustainability reached new heights in 2020: as a company in the energy- intensive cement industry, a large proportion of the emissions from our production processes have been unavoidable to date. We held extensive, open and sometimes controversial discussions in 2020 with our own employees and also with you, our stake- holders, on how HeidelbergCement will address this challenge.

We are continuously enhancing our sustainability reporting in order to further increase transparency towards our stakeholders: Since September 2020, we are an ofﬁcial supporter of the Task