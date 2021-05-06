Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HeidelbergCement : Voting Results

05/06/2021 | 12:34pm EDT
A N N U A L G E N E R A L M E E T I N G 2 0 2 1

Voting results - TOP 2 and TOP 3a to 3d

Agenda item

Valid votes

in % of the

YES votes

in %

NO votes

in %

Abstentions

registered

share capital

TOP 2

Appropriation of the

147.312.738

74,24

146.708.403

99,59

604.335

0,41

6.544.332

balance sheet profit

TOP 3a

Discharge of the

153.756.688

77,49

153.294.976

99,70

461.712

0,30

100.382

Management Board

Dr. Bernd Scheifele

TOP 3b

Discharge of the

Management Board

153.756.636

77,49

153.295.899

99,70

460.737

0,30

100.434

Dr. Dominik von Achten

TOP 3c

Discharge of the

Management Board

153.756.718

77,49

153.295.716

99,70

461.002

0,30

100.352

Dr. Lorenz Näger

TOP 3d

Discharge of the

Management Board

153.756.206

77,49

153.295.259

99,70

460.947

0,30

100.864

Kevin Gluskie

1

A N N U A L G E N E R A L M E E T I N G 2 0 2 1

Voting results - TOP 3e to 3h

Agenda item

Valid votes

in % of the

YES votes

in %

NO votes

in %

Abstentions

registered

share capital

TOP 3e

Discharge of the

Management Board

153.757.121

77,49

153.295.533

99,70

461.588

0,30

99.949

Hakan Gurdal

TOP 3f

Discharge of the

153.757.091

77,49

153.296.340

99,70

460.751

0,30

99.979

Management Board

Ernest Jelito

TOP 3g

Discharge of the

153.757.121

77,49

153.296.328

99,70

460.793

0,30

99.949

Management Board

Jon Morrish

TOP 3h

Discharge of the

153.757.073

77,49

153.296.172

99,70

460.901

0,30

99.997

Management Board

Christopher James Ward

2

A N N U A L G E N E R A L M E E T I N G 2 0 2 1

Voting results - TOP 4a to 4e

Agenda item

Valid votes

in % of the

YES votes

in %

NO votes

in %

Abstentions

registered

share capital

TOP 4a

Discharge of the

152.193.685

76,70

131.288.217

86,26

20.905.468

13,74

1.663.385

Supervisory Board

Fritz‐Jürgen Heckmann

TOP 4b

Discharge of the

152.192.965

76,70

145.990.822

95,92

6.202.143

4,08

1.664.105

Supervisory Board

Heinz Schmitt

TOP 4c

Discharge of the

Supervisory Board

152.193.617

76,70

145.988.560

95,92

6.205.057

4,08

1.663.453

Barbara Breuninger

TOP 4d

Discharge of the

Supervisory Board

152.193.467

76,70

145.990.214

95,92

6.203.253

4,08

1.663.603

Birgit Jochens

TOP 4e

Discharge of the

Supervisory Board

99.762.340

50,28

89.770.158

89,98

9.992.182

10,02

1.663.497

Ludwig Merckle

3

A N N U A L G E N E R A L M E E T I N G 2 0 2 1

Voting results - TOP 4f to 4j

Agenda item

Valid votes

in % of the

YES votes

in %

NO votes

in %

Abstentions

registered

share capital

TOP 4f

Discharge of the

152.193.589

76,70

143.257.532

94,13

8.936.057

5,87

1.663.481

Supervisory Board

Tobias Merckle

TOP 4g

Discharge of the

152.194.545

76,70

146.750.222

96,42

5.444.323

3,58

1.662.525

Supervisory Board

Luka Mucic

TOP 4h

Discharge of the

152.194.252

76,70

145.984.876

95,92

6.209.376

4,08

1.662.818

Supervisory Board

Dr. Ines Ploss

TOP 4i

Discharge of the

152.194.532

76,70

145.985.534

95,92

6.208.998

4,08

1.662.538

Supervisory Board

Peter Riedel

TOP 4j

Discharge of the

Supervisory Board

152.194.682

76,70

145.987.291

95,92

6.207.391

4,08

1.662.388

Werner Schraeder

4

A N N U A L G E N E R A L M E E T I N G 2 0 2 1

Voting results - TOP 4k to 4l and TOP 5

Agenda item

Valid votes

in % of the

YES votes

in %

NO votes

in %

Abstentions

registered

share capital

TOP 4k

Discharge of the

152.194.604

76,70

146.733.343

96,41

5.461.261

3,59

1.662.466

Supervisory Board

Margret Suckale

TOP 4l

Discharge of the

Supervisory Board

152.194.152

76,70

146.738.484

96,42

5.455.668

3,58

1.662.918

Univ.‐Prof. Dr. Marion

Weissenberger‐Eibl

TOP 5

Appointment of the

auditor for the 2021

153.849.387

77,54

153.796.547

99,97

52.840

0,03

7.683

financial year

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HeidelbergCement AG published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 16:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
