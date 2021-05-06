|
HeidelbergCement : Voting Results
A N N U A L G E N E R A L M E E T I N G 2 0 2 1
Voting results - TOP 2 and TOP 3a to 3d
|
Agenda item
|
Valid votes
|
in % of the
|
YES votes
|
in %
|
NO votes
|
in %
|
Abstentions
|
|
|
|
registered
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 2
|
Appropriation of the
|
147.312.738
|
74,24
|
146.708.403
|
99,59
|
604.335
|
0,41
|
6.544.332
|
|
balance sheet profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 3a
|
Discharge of the
|
153.756.688
|
77,49
|
153.294.976
|
99,70
|
461.712
|
0,30
|
100.382
|
|
Management Board
|
|
Dr. Bernd Scheifele
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 3b
|
Discharge of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management Board
|
153.756.636
|
77,49
|
153.295.899
|
99,70
|
460.737
|
0,30
|
100.434
|
|
Dr. Dominik von Achten
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 3c
|
Discharge of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management Board
|
153.756.718
|
77,49
|
153.295.716
|
99,70
|
461.002
|
0,30
|
100.352
|
|
Dr. Lorenz Näger
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 3d
|
Discharge of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management Board
|
153.756.206
|
77,49
|
153.295.259
|
99,70
|
460.947
|
0,30
|
100.864
|
|
Kevin Gluskie
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A N N U A L G E N E R A L M E E T I N G 2 0 2 1
Voting results - TOP 3e to 3h
|
Agenda item
|
Valid votes
|
in % of the
|
YES votes
|
in %
|
NO votes
|
in %
|
Abstentions
|
|
|
|
registered
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 3e
|
Discharge of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management Board
|
153.757.121
|
77,49
|
153.295.533
|
99,70
|
461.588
|
0,30
|
99.949
|
|
Hakan Gurdal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 3f
|
Discharge of the
|
153.757.091
|
77,49
|
153.296.340
|
99,70
|
460.751
|
0,30
|
99.979
|
|
Management Board
|
|
Ernest Jelito
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 3g
|
Discharge of the
|
153.757.121
|
77,49
|
153.296.328
|
99,70
|
460.793
|
0,30
|
99.949
|
|
Management Board
|
|
Jon Morrish
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 3h
|
Discharge of the
|
153.757.073
|
77,49
|
153.296.172
|
99,70
|
460.901
|
0,30
|
99.997
|
|
Management Board
|
|
Christopher James Ward
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A N N U A L G E N E R A L M E E T I N G 2 0 2 1
Voting results - TOP 4a to 4e
|
Agenda item
|
Valid votes
|
in % of the
|
YES votes
|
in %
|
NO votes
|
in %
|
Abstentions
|
|
|
|
registered
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 4a
|
Discharge of the
|
152.193.685
|
76,70
|
131.288.217
|
86,26
|
20.905.468
|
13,74
|
1.663.385
|
|
Supervisory Board
|
|
Fritz‐Jürgen Heckmann
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 4b
|
Discharge of the
|
152.192.965
|
76,70
|
145.990.822
|
95,92
|
6.202.143
|
4,08
|
1.664.105
|
|
Supervisory Board
|
|
Heinz Schmitt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 4c
|
Discharge of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supervisory Board
|
152.193.617
|
76,70
|
145.988.560
|
95,92
|
6.205.057
|
4,08
|
1.663.453
|
|
Barbara Breuninger
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 4d
|
Discharge of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supervisory Board
|
152.193.467
|
76,70
|
145.990.214
|
95,92
|
6.203.253
|
4,08
|
1.663.603
|
|
Birgit Jochens
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 4e
|
Discharge of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supervisory Board
|
99.762.340
|
50,28
|
89.770.158
|
89,98
|
9.992.182
|
10,02
|
1.663.497
|
|
Ludwig Merckle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A N N U A L G E N E R A L M E E T I N G 2 0 2 1
Voting results - TOP 4f to 4j
|
Agenda item
|
Valid votes
|
in % of the
|
YES votes
|
in %
|
NO votes
|
in %
|
Abstentions
|
|
|
|
registered
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 4f
|
Discharge of the
|
152.193.589
|
76,70
|
143.257.532
|
94,13
|
8.936.057
|
5,87
|
1.663.481
|
|
Supervisory Board
|
|
Tobias Merckle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 4g
|
Discharge of the
|
152.194.545
|
76,70
|
146.750.222
|
96,42
|
5.444.323
|
3,58
|
1.662.525
|
|
Supervisory Board
|
|
Luka Mucic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 4h
|
Discharge of the
|
152.194.252
|
76,70
|
145.984.876
|
95,92
|
6.209.376
|
4,08
|
1.662.818
|
|
Supervisory Board
|
|
Dr. Ines Ploss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 4i
|
Discharge of the
|
152.194.532
|
76,70
|
145.985.534
|
95,92
|
6.208.998
|
4,08
|
1.662.538
|
|
Supervisory Board
|
|
Peter Riedel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 4j
|
Discharge of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supervisory Board
|
152.194.682
|
76,70
|
145.987.291
|
95,92
|
6.207.391
|
4,08
|
1.662.388
|
|
Werner Schraeder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A N N U A L G E N E R A L M E E T I N G 2 0 2 1
Voting results - TOP 4k to 4l and TOP 5
|
Agenda item
|
Valid votes
|
in % of the
|
YES votes
|
in %
|
NO votes
|
in %
|
Abstentions
|
|
|
|
registered
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 4k
|
Discharge of the
|
152.194.604
|
76,70
|
146.733.343
|
96,41
|
5.461.261
|
3,59
|
1.662.466
|
|
Supervisory Board
|
|
Margret Suckale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 4l
|
Discharge of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supervisory Board
|
152.194.152
|
76,70
|
146.738.484
|
96,42
|
5.455.668
|
3,58
|
1.662.918
|
|
Univ.‐Prof. Dr. Marion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weissenberger‐Eibl
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP 5
|
Appointment of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
auditor for the 2021
|
153.849.387
|
77,54
|
153.796.547
|
99,97
|
52.840
|
0,03
|
7.683
|
|
financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
HeidelbergCement AG published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 16:33:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
18 275 M
22 044 M
22 044 M
|Net income 2021
|
1 438 M
1 734 M
1 734 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
6 276 M
7 571 M
7 571 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|10,8x
|Yield 2021
|3,05%
|
|Capitalization
|
15 588 M
18 792 M
18 802 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,20x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,10x
|Nbr of Employees
|53 122
|Free-Float
|74,5%
|
|Chart HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|23
|Average target price
|
83,32 €
|Last Close Price
|
78,56 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
26,9%
|Spread / Average Target
|
6,06%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-22,4%