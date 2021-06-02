HeidelbergCement : plans world's first CO2 neutral cement plant in Sweden

* Slite site to be retrofitted by 2030
* Upgrade to cost triple digit million euro sum
* Move comes amid rising environmental pressure on companies
FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement,
the world's second-largest cement maker, on Wednesday said it
plans to turn its Swedish factory in Slite into the world's
first CO2-neutral cement plant by 2030 via carbon capture
technology.
"We want to be the pioneer on the path to CO2 neutrality in
our industry," Chief Executive Dominik von Achten told Reuters.
"It is important that we are not only setting decarbonisation
targets but implement concrete projects and gain speed."
Following the planned retrofit, which will cost at least 100
million euros ($122 million), the plant will be able to capture
up to 1.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, which
corresponds to the site's total emissions.
The company's announcement comes a week after a court
ordered oil major Royal Dutch Shell to drastically
deepen planned greenhouse gas emission cuts, in a sign that
environmental pressure on large corporations intensifies.
While HeidelbergCement will bear some of the costs for the
upgrade of Slite, which accounts for about 3% of Sweden's carbon
emissions, most of the money will have to come from the Swedish
government, von Achten said.
With cement production being one of the heaviest emitters
globally, HeidelbergCement aims to reduce CO2 emissions by
nearly a third by 2025 compared with 1990 on a group level.
($1 = 0.8187 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and
Maria Sheahan)