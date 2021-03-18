Log in
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/18 02:59:05 am
72.73 EUR   +0.65%
02:24aHEIDELBERGCEMENT  : sees higher sales, core profit in 2021
RE
02:24aHEIDELBERGCEMENT  : Turns To FY20 Loss As Demand Tumbles Amid COVID-19
MT
02:06aHEIDELBERGCEMENT  : Annual Results 2020 Presentation
PU
HeidelbergCement : sees higher sales, core profit in 2021

03/18/2021 | 02:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of HeidelbergCement is pictured at their headquarters in Heidelberg

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement, the world's second-largest cement maker, expects sales and core profit to slightly rise this year on the back of infrastructure programmes launched around the world, it said on Thursday.

"The good start to the year confirms our optimistic outlook for 2021," Chief Executive Dominik von Achten said, echoing comments by larger rival LafargeHolcim which said last month that COVID-19 stimulus packages would boost construction.

HeidelbergCement, which released preliminary results in February, proposed a dividend of 2.20 euros ($2.63) per share for 2020, up from 0.60 euros for 2019 which was impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

According to analyst estimates collected by Refinitiv, sales are expected to rise 3.2% in 2021 to 18.17 billion euros, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation is forecast to be flat versus the 3.7 billion generated last year.

"Decisive for the actual extent of growth are ... the further development of the coronavirus pandemic and progress with vaccinations, as well as local economic development and the level of public and private investments," the company said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Emma Thomasson)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG -0.47% 72.26 Delayed Quote.18.03%
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD -0.86% 52.88 Delayed Quote.8.76%
Financials
Sales 2020 17 483 M 20 914 M 20 914 M
Net income 2020 -2 149 M -2 571 M -2 571 M
Net Debt 2020 6 990 M 8 362 M 8 362 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,70x
Yield 2020 2,44%
Capitalization 14 338 M 17 062 M 17 152 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 53 882
Free-Float 74,5%
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 73,58 €
Last Close Price 72,26 €
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
Lorenz Näger CFO, Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dennis Lentz Director-Group Information Technology
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG18.03%17 261
CRH PLC15.84%37 457
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED25.56%26 085
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY13.70%22 863
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.18.91%21 409
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED49.22%12 526
