Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HeidelbergCement AG    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HeidelbergCement : to install the world's first full-scale CCS facility in a cement plant

12/20/2020 | 01:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yesterday the Norwegian parliament approved the investment in a full-scale carbon capture facility at the HeidelbergCement Norcem plant in Brevik, Norway. The Brevik carbon capture and storage (CCS) project will enable the capture of 400,000 tonnes of CO2 per year and the transportation for permanent storage, making it the first industrial-scale CCS project at a cement production plant in the world. Work on the new facility in Brevik is expected to begin immediately, with the goal of starting CO2 separation from the cement production process by 2024. The end result will be a 50% cut of emissions from the cement produced at the plant.

'We are delighted about the final approval of the Norwegian parliament for our breakthrough CCS project in Norway,' says Dr Dominik von Achten, Chairman of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement. 'To meet national and international climate targets, CO2 separation is an important cornerstone. Our CCS project in Brevik will pave the way for our industry and other sectors.'

Giv Brantenberg, General Manager HeidelbergCement Northern Europe and Chairman of the Board of Norcem says: 'HeidelbergCement highly appreciates the successful cooperation with the Norwegian authorities. The Brevik CCS project clearly shows the importance of industry and public sector to find common solutions in the fight against climate change.'

The Norwegian government had shortlisted Brevik for an industrial-scale CO2 capture trial at the beginning of 2018. In September 2019, a memorandum of understanding on the capture and storage of CO2 was signed by HeidelbergCement and the state-owned Norwegian energy Group Equinor. The project funding is largely supported by the Norwegian government as part of the Norwegian full-scale 'Longship' climate investment project that comprises capture, transport and storage of CO₂.
HeidelbergCement has committed itself to reduce its specific net CO2 emissions per tonne of cementitious material by 30% compared to 1990 by 2025. This figure had previously only been targeted for 2030. To achieve this, the company has defined concrete CO2 reduction measures for all plants worldwide. HeidelbergCement aims to offer carbon-neutral concrete by 2050 at the latest.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement is one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions, with leading market positions in aggregates, cement, and ready-mixed concrete. Around 54,000 employees at more than 3,000 locations in over 50 countries deliver long-term financial performance through operational excellence and openness for change. At the center of actions lies the responsibility for the environment. As forerunner on the path to carbon neutrality, HeidelbergCement crafts material solutions for the future.

Disclaimer

HeidelbergCement AG published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 18:34:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
01:35pHEIDELBERGCEMENT : to install the world's first full-scale CCS facility in a cem..
PU
12/16HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Credit Suisse reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
12/10HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
12/10DGAP-PVR : HeidelbergCement AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
DJ
12/09HEIDELBERGCEMENT : Heidelberg Cement confirms climate change leadership with CDP..
AQ
12/08HEIDELBERGCEMENT : confirms climate change leadership with CDP 'A' rating
PU
12/07HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
12/01HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Morgan Stanley remains its Buy rating
MD
12/01HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
11/30HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 544 M 21 500 M 21 500 M
Net income 2020 -2 137 M -2 618 M -2 618 M
Net Debt 2020 6 970 M 8 541 M 8 541 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,68x
Yield 2020 2,92%
Capitalization 12 060 M 14 748 M 14 779 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 53 882
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Duration : Period :
HeidelbergCement AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 67,52 €
Last Close Price 60,78 €
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorenz Näger CFO, Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Dennis Lentz Director-Group Information Technology
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-6.43%14 748
CRH PLC-2.58%33 350
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED27.35%20 208
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY0.85%19 243
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC-1.18%17 209
CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY LIMITED10.80%10 489
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ