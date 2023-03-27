Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HeidelbergCement AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:17:31 2023-03-27 am EDT
63.07 EUR   +2.06%
04:49aJefferies raises Heidelberg Materials to 'Buy' - Target 96.90 Euro
DP
02:00aHEIDELBERG MATERIALS : Jefferies raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
03/23Heidelbergcement : Heidelberg Materials plans to increase dividend by 8% to 2.60
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jefferies raises Heidelberg Materials to 'Buy' - Target 96.90 Euro

03/27/2023 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Jefferies upgraded Heidelberg Materials to "buy" from "hold" and raised its price target to 96.90 euros from 61.30 euros. Heidelberg is ahead of the curve on decarbonization in the European building materials sector, analyst Glynis Johnson wrote in a research note published Monday. This should also allow the company to continue to increase profitability more than others. Price dynamics remain strong, she added./ag/tih

Original study publication date: 03/26/2023 / 11:08 / ET

First disclosure of original study: 26.03.2023 / 19:05 / ET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
04:49aJefferies raises Heidelberg Materials to 'Buy' - Target 96.90 Euro
DP
02:00aHEIDELBERG MATERIALS : Jefferies raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
03/23Heidelbergcement : Heidelberg Materials plans to increase dividend by 8% to 2.60
PU
03/23Heidelbergcement : Corporate Governance Statement 2022
PU
03/23Heidelbergcement : Remuneration Report 2022
PU
03/23Heidelbergcement : Annual and Sustainability Report 2022
PU
03/23Heidelbergcement : Annual Financial Statements 2022
PU
03/23EMEA Morning Briefing: Investors Brace for BOE Move After Fed's Ra..
DJ
03/17Building permits slump by a good quarter at the beginning of the year
DP
03/14EU Parliament wants mandatory renovation of old buildings
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 21 303 M 22 917 M 22 917 M
Net income 2023 1 405 M 1 512 M 1 512 M
Net Debt 2023 4 870 M 5 239 M 5 239 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,09x
Yield 2023 4,60%
Capitalization 11 506 M 12 378 M 12 378 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 50 780
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Duration : Period :
HeidelbergCement AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 61,80 €
Average target price 73,70 €
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
René Samir Aldach Chief Financial Officer
Bernhard Scheifele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Andreas Schnurr Director-Group Human Resources & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG15.99%12 378
CRH PLC17.85%35 172
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED6.42%25 931
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-5.09%22 100
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-0.34%20 918
POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.41.67%15 562
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer