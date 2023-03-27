Jefferies raises Heidelberg Materials to 'Buy' - Target 96.90 Euro

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Jefferies upgraded Heidelberg Materials to "buy" from "hold" and raised its price target to 96.90 euros from 61.30 euros. Heidelberg is ahead of the curve on decarbonization in the European building materials sector, analyst Glynis Johnson wrote in a research note published Monday. This should also allow the company to continue to increase profitability more than others. Price dynamics remain strong, she added./ag/tih

Original study publication date: 03/26/2023 / 11:08 / ET

First disclosure of original study: 26.03.2023 / 19:05 / ET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------