HeidelbergCement Bangladesh Limited is a producer of cement in Bangladesh. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of gray cement under two brands, namely RubyCement and ScanCement. The Company's projects include New Mooring Container Terminal, Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Akhtaruzzaman Flyover, Karnaphuli Tunnel, Jatrabari-Gulistan Flyover, Shah Amanat International Airport, CDA Elevated Expressway, Chattogram Mirsarai Economic Zone, Chattogram Port Flyover, Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Railway Project, CTG Outer City Ring road, COX Runway Extension, Dhaka Shanta Forum and Glass House. Its products include Portland Cement, Portland Composite Cement and Multi Purpose Cement. It operates in more than 50 countries. The total production capacity of the Dhaka, Chittagong and Mukterpur plants is approximately 3,510,000 metric tons per annum. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Emirates Cement Bangladesh Limited and Emirates Power Company Limited.

Sector Construction Materials