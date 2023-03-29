Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
  News
  Summary
    HDD   DE0007314007

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG

(HDD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:18:55 2023-03-29 am EDT
1.785 EUR   +8.38%
Berenberg starts Heidelberger Druck with 'Buy' - Target 2.50 Euro
DP
02:33aHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Raised to Buy by Berenberg
MD
03/28German engineering firms 'fairly robust' even if banking shock intensifies - VDMA
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berenberg starts Heidelberger Druck with 'Buy' - Target 2.50 Euro

03/29/2023 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Private bank Berenberg has given a "buy" rating to Heidelberger Druck's shares with a price target of 2.50 euros. It is a premium manufacturer with many growth opportunities, analyst Tore Fangmann wrote in a study available Wednesday. He cites the company's increasing focus on the packaging industry, its new subscription business and its e-mobility activities./ag/mis

Publication of the original study: 28.03.2023 / 16:54 / GMT

First disclosure of original study: Date not specified in study / Time not specified in study / Time zone not specified in study

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 329 M 2 525 M 2 525 M
Net income 2023 70,9 M 76,9 M 76,9 M
Net cash 2023 87,0 M 94,3 M 94,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,01x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 501 M 543 M 543 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
EV / Sales 2024 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 9 548
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
Duration : Period :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,65 €
Average target price 2,30 €
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ludwin Monz Chief Executive Officer & Labor Director
Tania von der Goltz Chief Financial Officer
Martin Sonnenschein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oliver Jung Member-Supervisory Board
Fritz Oesterle Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG11.59%543
NORDSON CORPORATION-9.98%12 254
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-2.56%8 907
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-24.66%7 564
VALMET OYJ14.35%5 744
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA2.08%4 811
