Berenberg starts Heidelberger Druck with 'Buy' - Target 2.50 Euro

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Private bank Berenberg has given a "buy" rating to Heidelberger Druck's shares with a price target of 2.50 euros. It is a premium manufacturer with many growth opportunities, analyst Tore Fangmann wrote in a study available Wednesday. He cites the company's increasing focus on the packaging industry, its new subscription business and its e-mobility activities./ag/mis

Publication of the original study: 28.03.2023 / 16:54 / GMT

First disclosure of original study: Date not specified in study / Time not specified in study / Time zone not specified in study

