Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG is a Germany-based company that develops, produces and distributes technology for commercial and packaging printing. It has three segments: Heidelberg Equipment, comprising new machinery business; Heidelberg Services, entailing services, consumables, spare parts and remarketed equipment business, and Heidelberg Financial Services, including sales financing businesses. Within the business segments the Company is divided into three business areas: the Sheetfed Business Area, containing finishing machinery for packaging printing in addition to sheetfed offset printing presses for small, medium and large format classes; the Consumables and Computer-to-plate (CTP) business area, where it bundles consumables and prepress equipment, and the Service and Service Parts business area, that supplies service parts to customers in addition to printing press maintenance. It is also engaged in the manufacture of printing inks via its subsidiary, Blueprint Products NV.