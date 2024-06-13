Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG is a Germany-based company that develops, produces, and distributes technology for commercial and packaging printing. The Company has following segments: Print solutions comprising the digital, commercial, industrial printing and others; Packaging solutions comprising folding carton, labelling, and other packaging; Technology solutions combines the business of Amperfied, Zaikio, Printed electronics and others. It has reportable segments such as Heidelberg Equipment, comprising machinery business; Heidelberg Services, entailing services, consumables, spare parts and remarketed equipment business, and Heidelberg Financial Services, including sales financing businesses. Within the business segments it has 3 business areas: the Sheetfed Business Area, containing finishing machinery for packaging printing and others; the Consumables and Computer-to-plate (CTP) for consumables and prepress equipment, and the Service and Service Parts that supplies service parts