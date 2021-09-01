Log in
    HDD   DE0007314007

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG

(HDD)
  Report
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Correction of a release from 21/01/2021 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/01/2021 | 11:11am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Correction of a release from 21/01/2021 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-09-01 / 17:10 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                          Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG 
 
 Street:                        Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60 
 
 Postal code:                   69115 
 
 City:                          Heidelberg 
                                Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900ZM98OISTG16932 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               Correction of a notification made by Universal-Investment GmbH, see 10. 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Montagu Private Equity LLP 
 City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 19 Jan 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                      % of voting rights        % of voting rights  Total of both        Total number of voting rights 
                      attached to shares       through instruments           in %             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                         (total of 7.a.)  (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)  (7.a. + 7.b.) 
 
 New                    4.995414252412 %                    0.00 % 4.995414252412                          304,479,253 
                                                                                % 
 
 Previous                          n/a %                     n/a %          n/a %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0007314007               0     15,210,000         0.00 %         5.00 % 
 
 Total                  15,210,000                 4.995414252412 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                           % of voting rights (if at            % of voting rights through   Total of both (if at 
                                        least 3% or more)  instruments (if at least 5% or more)      least 5% or more) 
 
 Montagu Private Equity LLP                             %                                     %                      % 
 
 MLLP Holdings Ltd.                                     %                                     %                      % 
 
 MPE (General Partner V) Ltd.                           %                                     %                      % 
 
 MPE (GP V) LP                                          %                                     %                      % 
 
 Alpha LuxCo 1 SARL                                     %                                     %                      % 
 
 Alpha LuxCo 2 SARL                                     %                                     %                      % 
 
 Universal- Beteiligungs- und                           %                                     %                      % 
 Servicegesellschaft mbH 
 
 Universal-Investment-                                  %                                     %                      % 
 Gesellschaft mbH 
 
 Universal-Investment-                                  %                                     %                      % 
 Luxembourg S.A. 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Montagu Private Equity LLP                             %                                     %                      % 
 
 MLLP Holdings Ltd.                                     %                                     %                      % 
 
 Montagu V Nominees Ltd.                                %                                     %                      % 
 
 Alpha LuxCo 1 SARL                                     %                                     %                      % 
 
 Alpha LuxCo 2 SARL                                     %                                     %                      % 
 
 Universal- Beteiligungs- und                           %                                     %                      % 
 Servicegesellschaft mbH 
 
 Universal-Investment-                                  %                                     %                      % 
 Gesellschaft mbH 
 
 Universal-Investment-                                  %                                     %                      % 
 Luxembourg S.A. 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 With this and parallel correction notifications, the position of the notifying entity as the ultimate parent company 
 of Universal Group since 2017 will be clarified pursuant to Section 35 (1) WpHG (German Securities Trading Act) with 
 regard to the respectively most recently submitted notifications by Universal Investment-Gesellschaft mbH. Further 
 explanations and all notifications concerned can be found at: www.universal-investment.com/de/stimmrechtsmitteilungen 
 
 Date 
 
 
 31 Aug 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-01 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG 
              Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60 
              69115 Heidelberg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.heidelberg.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1230550 2021-09-01

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230550&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 11:10 ET (15:10 GMT)

