DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Correction of a release from 21/01/2021 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-09-01 / 17:10 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG Street: Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60 Postal code: 69115 City: Heidelberg Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900ZM98OISTG16932 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Correction of a notification made by Universal-Investment GmbH, see 10. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Montagu Private Equity LLP City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 19 Jan 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both Total number of voting rights attached to shares through instruments in % pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + 7.b.) New 4.995414252412 % 0.00 % 4.995414252412 304,479,253 % Previous n/a % n/a % n/a % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007314007 0 15,210,000 0.00 % 5.00 % Total 15,210,000 4.995414252412 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % period 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through Total of both (if at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) Montagu Private Equity LLP % % % MLLP Holdings Ltd. % % % MPE (General Partner V) Ltd. % % % MPE (GP V) LP % % % Alpha LuxCo 1 SARL % % % Alpha LuxCo 2 SARL % % % Universal- Beteiligungs- und % % % Servicegesellschaft mbH Universal-Investment- % % % Gesellschaft mbH Universal-Investment- % % % Luxembourg S.A. - % % % Montagu Private Equity LLP % % % MLLP Holdings Ltd. % % % Montagu V Nominees Ltd. % % % Alpha LuxCo 1 SARL % % % Alpha LuxCo 2 SARL % % % Universal- Beteiligungs- und % % % Servicegesellschaft mbH Universal-Investment- % % % Gesellschaft mbH Universal-Investment- % % % Luxembourg S.A. 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: With this and parallel correction notifications, the position of the notifying entity as the ultimate parent company of Universal Group since 2017 will be clarified pursuant to Section 35 (1) WpHG (German Securities Trading Act) with regard to the respectively most recently submitted notifications by Universal Investment-Gesellschaft mbH. Further explanations and all notifications concerned can be found at: www.universal-investment.com/de/stimmrechtsmitteilungen Date 31 Aug 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-01 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60 69115 Heidelberg Germany Internet: www.heidelberg.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1230550 2021-09-01

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230550&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 11:10 ET (15:10 GMT)