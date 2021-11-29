Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDD   DE0007314007

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG

(HDD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg agrees strategic cooperation with SAP in the field of electromobility

11/29/2021 | 04:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg agrees strategic cooperation with SAP in the field of electromobility

29.11.2021 / 10:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Intelligent charging solutions with the Heidelberg Wallbox

- Simple operation, monitoring and billing via cloud software

- Company car fleets and residential complexes as initial target markets

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) today concluded a strategic collaboration in the field of electromobility with SAP SE (Walldorf). The aim is to combine the successful Heidelberg Wallbox with the SAP E-Mobility solution that recently appeared on the market to offer intelligent charging solutions in the future. As one of the leading providers of charging stations for electric and hybrid vehicles, Heidelberg brings existing hardware expertise on charging technology. SAP offers the right software solution for a wide range of charging scenarios and provides it as a cloud offering.
Smooth interaction between the Heidelberg charging stations and the SAP E-Mobility software solution is ensured by SAP partner certification. On this basis, the first pilot systems can now be set up in the Rhine-Neckar metropolitan region in the near future.

Offer of intelligent charging solutions planned with the Heidelberg Wallbox
and the SAP E-Mobility software
The smart software solution SAP E-Mobility, which was presented for the first time at the IAA 2021 and is already being used successfully by SAP itself, is part of SAP's Industry Cloud solution portfolio. The SAP E-Mobility software solution offers users and operators of charging points standardized and scalable cloud-based services that ensure end-to-end integration into billing processes. These cross-industry services, paired with the proven charging solutions from Heidelberg, enable operators to operate their charging networks intelligently and in line with the times and thus establish long-term sustainable fleet management, e.g. with integrated billing service, fleet/energy or even detailed load management.

"We have successfully established ourselves as a provider of charging solutions in the field of e-mobility. Now we are pushing the expansion of new business models in this growing market segment," said Rainer Hundsdörfer, CEO of Heidelberg. "This also includes the operation of charging points with the associated software. In SAP, we have found an ideal partner to successfully expand our range of intelligent solutions. Two global market leaders from the Rhine-Nackar metropolitan region are pooling their expertise in the field of e-mobility - that has a future."

Heidelberg's initial focus is on pilot projects that are particularly suitable for the management of electric company car fleets as well as for the energy management of residential complexes. The new services are intended to provide an e-charging infrastructure in larger residential complexes as well as in employee, hotel, and restaurant parking lots. In the future, the SAP E-Mobility software will be used to automatically manage the wall charging stations and the business processes related to billing, invoicing, and payment.

Following initial market successes, Heidelberg plans to gradually expand its product range of simple wall charging stations to include smart wallboxes. Thanks to integration with the SAP E-Mobility solution, the new generation of Heidelberg wallboxes can be operated in both the private and public sectors. Heidelberg is thus further expanding its product range in the business area of electromobility in combination with SAP solutions and will also sell these complete solutions in the future.

Image: Heidelberg agrees a strategic cooperation with SAP in the field of electromobility
to offer intelligent charging solutions in the future.

Additional details about Heidelberg wallboxes:
Internet: wallbox.heidelberg.com
E-mail: wallbox@heidelberg.com
Wallbox hotline: +49 6222-82-2266

Overview of the Heidelberg Wallbox family, including technical data

For additional details about the company and image material, please visit the Press Lounge of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at www.heidelberg.com.

Heidelberg IR now on Twitter:

Link to the IR Twitter channel: https://twitter.com/Heidelberg_IR
On Twitter under the name: @Heidelberg_IR

Further information:
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
Group Communications
Thomas Fichtl
Phone: +49 6222 82- 67123
Telefax: +49 6222 82- 67129
E-Mail: Thomas.Fichtl@heidelberg.com

Investor Relations
Maximilian Beyer 
Tel: +49 (0)6222 82-67120
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-99 67120
E-Mail: robin.maximilian.beyer@heidelberg.com

Important note:

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimations by the Management Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Even though the Management Board is of the opinion that those assumptions and estimations are realistic, the actual future development and results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking statements due to various factors, such as changes in the macro-economic situation, in the exchange rates, in the interest rates, and in the print media industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft gives no warranty and does not assume liability for any damages in case the future development and the projected results do not correspond with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.


 

29.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67121
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129
E-mail: investorrelations@heidelberg.com
Internet: www.heidelberg.com
ISIN: DE0007314007
WKN: 731400
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1252472

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1252472  29.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252472&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
04:13aHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Heidelberg agrees strategic cooperation with SAP in the f..
EQ
11/18HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN : Heidelberg is committed to safe and healthy printing and an ..
PU
11/17HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
11/17HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN : Bertelsmann Printing Group steps up strong partnership with ..
PU
11/11HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : From Neutral to Buy by Warburg Research
MD
11/10HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
11/10Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Second ..
CI
11/10Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year..
CI
11/08“Equipment as a Service” growing – Heidelberg looking to significantl..
PU
11/08HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : 'Equipment as a Service' growing - Heidelberg looking to ..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 091 M 2 359 M 2 359 M
Net income 2022 39,1 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
Net cash 2022 2,00 M 2,26 M 2,26 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 715 M 809 M 807 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 9 925
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
Duration : Period :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,35 €
Average target price 2,40 €
Spread / Average Target 2,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rainer Hundsdörfer Chief Executive & Human Resources Officer
Marcus A. Wassenberg Chief Financial Officer
Martin Sonnenschein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mirko Geiger Member-Supervisory Board
Beate Schmitt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG195.23%809
NORDSON CORPORATION28.50%15 006
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.82.39%11 065
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.83.01%7 906
VALMET OYJ53.81%6 077
BEIJING HUAFENG TEST & CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.46.17%5 239