Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg agrees strategic cooperation with SAP in the field of electromobility

- Intelligent charging solutions with the Heidelberg Wallbox

- Simple operation, monitoring and billing via cloud software

- Company car fleets and residential complexes as initial target markets

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) today concluded a strategic collaboration in the field of electromobility with SAP SE (Walldorf). The aim is to combine the successful Heidelberg Wallbox with the SAP E-Mobility solution that recently appeared on the market to offer intelligent charging solutions in the future. As one of the leading providers of charging stations for electric and hybrid vehicles, Heidelberg brings existing hardware expertise on charging technology. SAP offers the right software solution for a wide range of charging scenarios and provides it as a cloud offering.

Smooth interaction between the Heidelberg charging stations and the SAP E-Mobility software solution is ensured by SAP partner certification. On this basis, the first pilot systems can now be set up in the Rhine-Neckar metropolitan region in the near future.

Offer of intelligent charging solutions planned with the Heidelberg Wallbox

and the SAP E-Mobility software

The smart software solution SAP E-Mobility, which was presented for the first time at the IAA 2021 and is already being used successfully by SAP itself, is part of SAP's Industry Cloud solution portfolio. The SAP E-Mobility software solution offers users and operators of charging points standardized and scalable cloud-based services that ensure end-to-end integration into billing processes. These cross-industry services, paired with the proven charging solutions from Heidelberg, enable operators to operate their charging networks intelligently and in line with the times and thus establish long-term sustainable fleet management, e.g. with integrated billing service, fleet/energy or even detailed load management.

"We have successfully established ourselves as a provider of charging solutions in the field of e-mobility. Now we are pushing the expansion of new business models in this growing market segment," said Rainer Hundsdörfer, CEO of Heidelberg. "This also includes the operation of charging points with the associated software. In SAP, we have found an ideal partner to successfully expand our range of intelligent solutions. Two global market leaders from the Rhine-Nackar metropolitan region are pooling their expertise in the field of e-mobility - that has a future."

Heidelberg's initial focus is on pilot projects that are particularly suitable for the management of electric company car fleets as well as for the energy management of residential complexes. The new services are intended to provide an e-charging infrastructure in larger residential complexes as well as in employee, hotel, and restaurant parking lots. In the future, the SAP E-Mobility software will be used to automatically manage the wall charging stations and the business processes related to billing, invoicing, and payment.

Following initial market successes, Heidelberg plans to gradually expand its product range of simple wall charging stations to include smart wallboxes. Thanks to integration with the SAP E-Mobility solution, the new generation of Heidelberg wallboxes can be operated in both the private and public sectors. Heidelberg is thus further expanding its product range in the business area of electromobility in combination with SAP solutions and will also sell these complete solutions in the future.

Image: Heidelberg agrees a strategic cooperation with SAP in the field of electromobility

to offer intelligent charging solutions in the future.

