  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
  News
  Summary
    HDD   DE0007314007

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG

(HDD)
  Report
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg increases wallbox sales in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland and further expands e-mobility production

10/26/2021 | 03:47am EDT
DGAP-Media / 26.10.2021 / 09:45

- Fourth wallbox production line goes into operation

- Customers in Austria and Switzerland increasingly
turning to smart charging technology from Heidelberg

- Growth in electromobility sales far exceeding planned target
in current financial year

Just as in Germany, electromobility is also gaining momentum in the neighboring countries of Austria and Switzerland. The number of electric vehicles licensed this year in both these countries has shot up compared with the previous year. In Austria, for instance, the figure for the period from January to September is over 150 percent higher (source: Austrian Federal Association for Electric Mobility). It's a similar story in Switzerland. Here, as in Germany, the private sector accounts for the majority of charging operations (source: Swiss eMobility).
As a result of these developments, the charging technology of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) is also becoming increasingly popular in countries outside Germany. This is demonstrated in particular by the number of wallboxes the company has sold in Austria and Switzerland. The total number of Heidelberg Wallbox Energy Control and Heidelberg Wallbox Home Eco charging solutions sold to date in these two countries is in the mid four-digit range, meaning that Heidelberg is establishing itself as one of the leading suppliers here, too.

Fourth wallbox production line goes into operation
Given the continuing growth in demand for private electric vehicle charging solutions, including on an international level, Heidelberg has made a further investment at its Wiesloch-Walldorf site and has just commissioned a fourth e-mobility production line, earlier than originally planned. Having already been doubled at the start of the year, its production capacities are thus climbing ever higher. Thanks to the fast-growing number of wallbox units being sold, electromobility sales at Heidelberg are also already some way above the total volume planned for financial year 2021/22.

"Our charging technology business is booming," says Heidelberg CEO Rainer Hundsdörfer. "We can deliver despite the fact that logistics chains are still not operating smoothly, and we are driving further growth in the area of electromobility by expanding our production," he adds.

Heidelberg has commissioned a fourth production line for wallbox systems at its Wiesloch-Walldorf site, earlier than planned and with round-the-clock, three-shift production.

Heidelberg Wallbox Home Eco and Heidelberg Wallbox Energy Control models, with various cable lengths and customization options, are currently available on the German and European markets. Heidelberg Wallbox Energy Control also offers a solution with integrated load management that can charge up to 16 networked vehicles simultaneously. In the future, the home energy portfolio is to be rounded off with additions such as integrated charging solutions for parking garages and entire residential complexes. Heidelberg is harnessing its power electronics and software expertise for this purpose. The company is also working on partnerships in these areas.

In Germany, Heidelberg already has a market share of 20 percent for wallbox systems.

In parallel to this, new sales channels and regions are being developed in Europe. Heidelberg is already selling its charging solutions in other countries besides Germany, in collaboration with local partners in Austria, Switzerland, France, Poland, and Hungary. Other European countries will follow as this area of business expands.

Heidelberg Wallbox charging solutions are available from Amazon, electrical retailers, wholesalers, numerous energy suppliers, and certified electricians.

Figure 1: Heidelberg has commissioned a fourth production line for wallbox systems at its Wiesloch-Walldorf site, earlier than planned and with round-the-clock, three-shift production.

Figure 2: Charging technology from Heidelberg is also becoming increasingly popular in countries outside Germany.

Figure 3: In Germany, Heidelberg already has a market share of 20 percent for wallbox systems.

Additional details about Heidelberg wallboxes:
Internet: wallbox.heidelberg.com
E-mail: wallbox@heidelberg.com
Wallbox hotline: +49 6222-82-2266

Overview of the Heidelberg Wallbox family, including technical data

For additional details about the company and image material, please visit the Press Lounge of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at www.heidelberg.com.

Heidelberg IR now on Twitter:

Link to the IR Twitter channel: https://twitter.com/Heidelberg_IR
On Twitter under the name: @Heidelberg_IR

Contact:

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
Corporate Public Relations
Thomas Fichtl
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67123
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129
E-mail: thomas.fichtl@heidelberg.com
 


End of Media Release

Issuer: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
Key word(s): Enterprise

26.10.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67121
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129
E-mail: investorrelations@heidelberg.com
Internet: www.heidelberg.com
ISIN: DE0007314007
WKN: 731400
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1243520

 
End of News DGAP Media

1243520  26.10.2021 

© EQS 2021
