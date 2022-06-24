|
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.06.2022 / 16:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Fritz
|Last name(s):
|Oesterle
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|The calculation of the volume was incorrect.
a) Name
|Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007314007
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.5500 EUR
|15500.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|1.5500 EUR
|15500.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Tradegate
|MIC:
|TGAT
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
|
|Kurfürsten-Anlage 52–60
|
|69115 Heidelberg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg.com
|
|
