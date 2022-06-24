Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDD   DE0007314007

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG

(HDD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:27 2022-06-24 am EDT
1.553 EUR   +2.10%
08:42aHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:44aHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/14HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : HEIDELBERG launches AMPERFIED product brand in the field of electromobility
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/24/2022 | 10:37am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.06.2022 / 16:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Fritz
Last name(s): Oesterle

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
The calculation of the volume was incorrect.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

b) LEI
529900ZM98OISTG16932 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007314007

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.5500 EUR 15500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.5500 EUR 15500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


24.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
Kurfürsten-Anlage 52–60
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelberg.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76419  24.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1383709&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 152 M 2 263 M 2 263 M
Net income 2022 42,2 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
Net Debt 2022 28,0 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 463 M 487 M 487 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 10 173
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
Duration : Period :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,52 €
Average target price 2,37 €
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ludwin Monz Chief Executive Officer
Marcus A. Wassenberg CFO & Chief Human Resources Officer
Martin Sonnenschein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oliver Jung Member-Supervisory Board
Fritz Oesterle Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG-42.50%506
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-8.32%15 918
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.11.77%11 590
NORDSON CORPORATION-22.63%11 359
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-49.38%4 772
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.6.96%4 714