Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Tania von der Goltz appointed CFO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Supervisory Board appoints Tania von der Goltz as new CFO

She will succeed Marcus A. Wassenberg as of January 1, 2023

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) appointed Tania von der Goltz as CFO with effect from January 01, 2023. She will join HEIDELBERG at the same time and become a member of the Management Board. Tania von der Goltz thus succeeds Marcus A. Wassenberg, whose departure from the company had recently been announced. The Chairman of the Executive Board, Dr. Ludwin Monz, will assume the function of Labor Director at the same time.

Tania von der Goltz was most recently with Fresenius Medical Care as Senior Vice President Global Financial Strategy, responsible for her company's global financial strategy. Among other things, she initiated and led international value creation programs and, as head of the global acquisitions and investment committee, had a formative influence on the M&A activities of the DAX-listed group.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Martin Sonnenschein, says: "We are very pleased to have gained Tania von der Goltz, a highly competent financial expert with many years of experience, for HEIDELBERG. She will make a difference in the successful further development. We were thus able to fill the CFO position that had become

vacant in a timely manner and ensure an orderly transition."

CEO, Dr. Ludwin Monz commented, "I am very much looking forward to working with Tania von der Goltz. Together we will drive the strategic realignment, financial strengthening and cultural transformation of HEIDELBERG that we have started."

Commenting on her appointment, Tania von der Goltz said, "I am extremely excited about my new role at HEIDELBERG, to work with the Executive Board and employees to help shape the path we have taken towards sustainable value growth. I would like to sincerely thank the Supervisory Board for its trust."

Image 1: The Supervisory Board of HEIDELBERG has appointed Tania von der Goltz as a full member of the Management Board and CFO with effect from January 1, 2023.

