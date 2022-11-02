Advanced search
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Tania von der Goltz appointed CFO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

11/02/2022 | 09:05am EDT
EQS-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Tania von der Goltz appointed CFO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

02.11.2022 / 14:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Supervisory Board appoints Tania von der Goltz as new CFO
  • She will succeed Marcus A. Wassenberg as of January 1, 2023

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) appointed Tania von der Goltz as CFO with effect from January 01, 2023. She will join HEIDELBERG at the same time and become a member of the Management Board. Tania von der Goltz thus succeeds Marcus A. Wassenberg, whose departure from the company had recently been announced. The Chairman of the Executive Board, Dr. Ludwin Monz, will assume the function of Labor Director at the same time.

Tania von der Goltz was most recently with Fresenius Medical Care as Senior Vice President Global Financial Strategy, responsible for her company's global financial strategy. Among other things, she initiated and led international value creation programs and, as head of the global acquisitions and investment committee, had a formative influence on the M&A activities of the DAX-listed group.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Martin Sonnenschein, says: "We are very pleased to have gained Tania von der Goltz, a highly competent financial expert with many years of experience, for HEIDELBERG. She will make a difference in the successful further development. We were thus able to fill the CFO position that had become
vacant in a timely manner and ensure an orderly transition."

CEO, Dr. Ludwin Monz commented, "I am very much looking forward to working with Tania von der Goltz. Together we will drive the strategic realignment, financial strengthening and cultural transformation of HEIDELBERG that we have started."

Commenting on her appointment, Tania von der Goltz said, "I am extremely excited about my new role at HEIDELBERG, to work with the Executive Board and employees to help shape the path we have taken towards sustainable value growth. I would like to sincerely thank the Supervisory Board for its trust."

Image 1: The Supervisory Board of HEIDELBERG has appointed Tania von der Goltz as a full member of the Management Board and CFO with effect from January 1, 2023.

Image material and further information about the company are available in the Investor Relations and Press Lounge of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at www.heidelberg.com.

 Heidelberg IR also on Twitter:

Link to the IR Twitter channel: https://twitter.com/Heidelberg_IR

On Twitter under the name: @Heidelberg_IR

 

Further information:

 Group Communications

Thomas Fichtl

Phone: +49 6222 82-67123

Fax: +49 6222 82-67129

E-mail: Thomas.Fichtl@heidelberg.com

 

Investor Relations

Maximilian Beyer

Phone: +49 6222 82-67120

Fax: +49 6222 82-99 67120

E-mail: maximilian.beyer@heidelberg.com

 

Important note:

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimations by the Management Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Even though the Management Board is of the opinion that those assumptions and estimations are realistic, the actual future development and results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking statements due to various factors, such as changes in the macro-economic situation, in the exchange rates, in the interest rates, and in the print media industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft gives no warranty and does not assume liability for any damages in case the future development and the projected results do not correspond with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.


02.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
Kurfürsten-Anlage 52–60
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67120
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129
E-mail: investorrelations@heidelberg.com
Internet: www.heidelberg.com
ISIN: DE0007314007
WKN: 731400
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1477589

 
End of News EQS News Service

1477589  02.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1477589&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
