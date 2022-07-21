Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Annual General Meeting of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG for financial year 2021/2022 approves all proposed resolutions

Dr. Martin Sonnenschein, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Ludwin Monz, Chairman of the Executive Board, and Marcus A. Wassenberg, Chief Financial Officer, at the virtual Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2021/2022 at the Wiesloch/Walldorf site (from left to right).

Around 30 percent of HEIDELBERG's share capital was represented at the virtual Annual General Meeting of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) for financial year 2021/2022. The Management Board explained the Company's strategic orientation, the balance sheet figures for the past financial year (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022), and future prospects to the shareholders.

At his first Annual General Meeting for the company, the Chairman of the Management Board, Dr. Ludwin Monz, emphasized: "In the future, HEIDELBERG will have to strike a balance between the further development of the core business of printing on the one hand and the development of new business on the other. Accordingly, we will take a two-pronged approach to our strategy." HEIDELBERG intends to remain one of the technology leaders in the printing sector. Therefore, the company continues to invest in the core markets of commercial and packaging printing. The success in the printing sector should provide the financial scope for further expansion in new fields such as electromobility. The company has further potential through a wide range and depth of technologies as well as extensive capabilities in product innovation, industrial production, global sales and service. These capabilities help HEIDELBERG to develop new business areas.