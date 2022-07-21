Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
  News
  Summary
    HDD   DE0007314007

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG

(HDD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:59 2022-07-21 am EDT
1.495 EUR   +0.13%
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN : Annual General Meeting of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG for financial year 2021/2022 approves all proposed resolutions
PU
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN : Fachpack 2022 – HEIDELBERG showcases credentials as reliable partner for packaging printing customers
PU
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN : HEIDELBERG AMPERFIED and IE2S work on the development of an electric charging infrastructure for company car fleets
PU
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Annual General Meeting of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG for financial year 2021/2022 approves all proposed resolutions

07/21/2022 | 08:44am EDT
Annual General Meeting of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG for financial year 2021/2022 approves all proposed resolutions

07/21/2022

  • HEIDELBERG confirms strategic development of core business printing and establishment of new business areas
  • Current business develops stably in financial year 2022/23
  • Annual General Meeting reelects Dr. h.c. Oliver Jung to the Supervisory Board again

Dr. Martin Sonnenschein, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Ludwin Monz, Chairman of the Executive Board, and Marcus A. Wassenberg, Chief Financial Officer, at the virtual Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2021/2022 at the Wiesloch/Walldorf site (from left to right).

Dr. Ludwin Monz, CEO, speaks to the shareholders and shareholder representatives at this year's virtual Annual General Meeting via livestream.

Marcus A. Wassenberg, CFO, at this year's virtual Annual General Meeting.

Dr. Martin Sonnenschein, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, at this year's virtual Annual General Meeting.

Around 30 percent of HEIDELBERG's share capital was represented at the virtual Annual General Meeting of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) for financial year 2021/2022. The Management Board explained the Company's strategic orientation, the balance sheet figures for the past financial year (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022), and future prospects to the shareholders.

At his first Annual General Meeting for the company, the Chairman of the Management Board, Dr. Ludwin Monz, emphasized: "In the future, HEIDELBERG will have to strike a balance between the further development of the core business of printing on the one hand and the development of new business on the other. Accordingly, we will take a two-pronged approach to our strategy." HEIDELBERG intends to remain one of the technology leaders in the printing sector. Therefore, the company continues to invest in the core markets of commercial and packaging printing. The success in the printing sector should provide the financial scope for further expansion in new fields such as electromobility. The company has further potential through a wide range and depth of technologies as well as extensive capabilities in product innovation, industrial production, global sales and service. These capabilities help HEIDELBERG to develop new business areas.

Current business develops stably in financial year 2022/23

In the past two financial years, the financial and strategic realignment of the company created good conditions for further positive development. The good order situation and the high order backlog also make HEIDELBERG confident, while the global economic situation and the challenging political situation continue to call for caution. At the start of the new 2022/23 financial year, business developed stably. Assuming a stable global economic development, HEIDELBERG expects growth, the improvement of the EBITDA margin and an improved after-tax result in the 2022/23 financial year.

Annual General Meeting reelects Dr. h.c. Oliver Jung to the Supervisory Board again

At the Annual General Meeting, the company's shareholders had to vote, among other things, on the re-election of Dr. h.c. Oliver Jung as a shareholder representative on the Supervisory Board. In the resolution on the election to the Supervisory Board, a clear majority of those entitled to vote expressed their agreement with the candidate proposed by the administration. Dr. h.c. Jung has already been a member of HEIDELBERG's Supervisory Board since 2017. The Chairman of the Management Board of Festo SE & Co. KG will continue to actively support the consistent further development of HEIDELBERG with his in-depth knowledge of the automotive and mechanical engineering sectors as well as other industrial sectors. The shareholders also passed five further resolutions.

Images

Image 1: Dr. Martin Sonnenschein, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Ludwin Monz, Chairman of the Executive Board, and Marcus A. Wassenberg, Chief Financial Officer, at the virtual Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2021/2022 at the Wiesloch/Walldorf site (from left to right).

Image 2: Dr. Ludwin Monz, CEO, speaks to the shareholders and shareholder representatives at this year's virtual Annual General Meeting via livestream.

Image 3: Marcus A. Wassenberg, CFO, at this year's virtual Annual General Meeting.

Image 4: Dr. Martin Sonnenschein, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, at this year's virtual Annual General Meeting.

Note to editors

A recording of the speech as well as the presentation of the Executive Board on the occasion of the Annual General Meeting 2022 are available on the Internet at www.heidelberg.com.

The Annual Report and the agenda of the Annual General Meeting can also be found at www.heidelberg.com.

Other dates:
The publication of the financial figures for the first quarter of 2022/2023 is scheduled for August 10, 2022.

Further information

Image material , and further information about the company are available in the Investor Relations and Press Lounge of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at www.heidelberg.com.

Heidelberg IR also on Twitter:
Link to the IR Twitter channel: https://twitter.com/Heidelberg_IR
On Twitter under the name: @Heidelberg_IR

Important note

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimations by the Management Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Even though the Management Board is of the opinion that those assumptions and estimations are realistic, the actual future development and results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking statements due to various factors, such as changes in the macroeconomic situation, in the exchange rates, in the interest rates, and in the print media industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft gives no warranty and does not assume liability for any damages in case the future development and the projected results do not correspond with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.


Disclaimer

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 12:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
