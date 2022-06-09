Log in
    HDD   DE0007314007

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG

(HDD)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-06-08 am EDT
1.965 EUR   -0.41%
1.965 EUR   -0.41%
01:12aHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN : HEIDELBERG expecting further profitable growth in financial year 2022/23 despite major uncertainties
PU
01:12aHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN : Annual Report 2021/2022  (3027 KB)
PU
01:12aHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN : Non-financial report 2021/2022  (590 KB)
PU
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Annual Report 2021/2022  (3027 KB)

06/09/2022 | 01:12am EDT
TECHNOLOGIES FOR TOMORROW

Annual Report 2021/2022

To our investors

OUR CL AIM

OUR AGENDA

TECHNOLOGIES FOR TOMORROW

MORE EFFICIENCY

MORE RESILIENCE

MORE IMAGINATION

MORE SUSTAINABILIT Y

CONTENTS

TWO-YEAR

OVERVIEW

CONTENTS

TECHNOLOGIES FOR TOMORROW

TECHNOLOGIES FOR TOMORROW

TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER

CLIMATE STRATEGY

for digital integration

for end-to-end processes

in new markets

OUR APPROACH

DIGITAL INTEGRATION

END - TO - END PROCESSES

TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER

CLIMATE - NEUTRAL BY 2030

SECTION

FINANZTEEIALL

go to

To our investors

TWO-YEAR OVERVIEW - HEIDELBERG GROUP

Figures in € millions2020/2021 2021/2022 Change in %

Incoming orders

2,000

2,454

+ 23 %

Order backlog

636

901

+ 42 %

Net sales

1,913

2,183

+ 14 %

EBITDA 1)

95

160

+ 68 %

in percent of sales

5.0

7.3

+ 47 %

Result of operating activities

18

81

+ 350 %

Net result after taxes

- 43

33

n. a.

in percent of sales

- 2.2

1.5

n. a.

Research and development costs

87

98

+ 13 %

Investments

78

71

- 9 %

Equity

109

242

+ 122 %

Net debt 2)

67

- 11

- 116 %

Free cash ﬂow

40

88

+ 120 %

Earnings per share in €

- 0.14

0.11

n. a.

Number of employees at ﬁnancial year-end3)

10,212

9,811

- 4 %

  1. Result of operating activities before interest and taxes and before depreciation and amortization
  2. Net total of ﬁnancial liabilities and cash and cash equivalents and short-term securities
  3. Number of employees excluding trainees

In individual cases, rounding may result in discrepancies concerning the totals and percentages contained in this Annual Report.

CONTENTS

TO OUR INVESTORS

  • Letter from the Management Board
    6 Interview with Dr. Ludwin Monz
    18 Heidelberg on the Capital Markets

COMBINED

MANAGEMENT REPORT

  1. Basic Information on the Group
  1. Economic Report
  1. Risks and Opportunities
  1. Outlook
  1. Legal Disclosures

FINANCIAL SECTION

  1. Consolidated ﬁnancial statements
  1. Responsibility statement
  2. Independent auditor's report
  1. Further information

SUPERVISORY BOARD

AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

164 Report of the Supervisory Board

172 Remuneration Report -

Management Board and Supervisory Board

189 Independent auditor's report on the Remuneration Report

  1. Corporate Governance Declaration
  1. Compliance

203 Five-year overview - Heidelberg Group

CONTENTS TWO-YEAR OVERVIEW

For ease of reading, gender-speciﬁc language has not been applied in this report. Where personal terms are only used in the masculine form, they are representative of all genders.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 05:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
