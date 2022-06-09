Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Annual Report 2021/2022  (3027 KB)

TECHNOLOGIES FOR TOMORROW
Annual Report 2021/2022
To our investors
TWO-YEAR OVERVIEW - HEIDELBERG GROUP
Figures in € millions2020/2021 2021/2022 Change in %
Incoming orders
2,000
2,454
+ 23 %
Order backlog
636
901
+ 42 %
Net sales
1,913
2,183
+ 14 %
EBITDA 1)
95
160
+ 68 %
in percent of sales
5.0
7.3
+ 47 %
Result of operating activities
18
81
+ 350 %
Net result after taxes
- 43
33
n. a.
- 2.2
1.5
Research and development costs
87
98
+ 13 %
Investments
78
71
- 9 %
Equity
109
242
+ 122 %
Net debt 2)
67
- 11
- 116 %
Free cash ﬂow
40
88
+ 120 %
Earnings per share in €
- 0.14
0.11
Number of employees at ﬁnancial year-end3)
10,212
9,811
- 4 %
In individual cases, rounding may result in discrepancies concerning the totals and percentages contained in this Annual Report.
