Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDD   DE0007314007

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG

(HDD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:13:45 2023-03-01 am EST
1.731 EUR   +1.64%
02/15Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : HEIDELBERG introduces new wallbox – Another building block in the e-mobility strategy for commercial customers
PU
02/14HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/08Transcript : Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Florian Pitzinger is new Head of Group Communications at HEIDELBERG

03/01/2023 | 05:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Florian Pitzinger is new Head of Group Communications at HEIDELBERG

03/01/2023

Florian Pitzinger, Head of Group Communications at HEIDELBERG.

Download image in high-resolution

Florian Pitzinger (37) will take over as Head of Global Corporate Communications at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) on March 1, 2023. His area of responsibility includes all communication channels and the management of the brand. Mr. Pitzinger most recently worked at tire manufacturer Michelin and before that at technology company Robert Bosch GmbH.

"I am very pleased to welcome Florian Pitzinger to the team of HEIDELBERG. With our products and services, such as the well-known printing presses, we stand for integrated solutions - we will now also offer these in communications. Together, we will drive integrated communications that will make our strategy even more visible internationally and continue to support the internal cultural transformation within the company", says Dr. Luwin Monz, CEO.

"HEIDELBERG is a fascinating company that stands for high quality and innovation. What I find particularly remarkable is the resilience and adaptability that the company's employees have demonstrated over the past years. To live up to these values of the company in my new role and to be able to contribute to the future excites me very much," says Florian Pitzinger.

Images

Figure 1: Florian Pitzinger, Head of Group Communications at HEIDELBERG.

Further information

Image material, and further information about the company are available in the Investor Relations and Press Lounge of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at www.heidelberg.com.

Heidelberg IR also on Twitter:
Link to the IR Twitter channel: https://twitter.com/Heidelberg_IR
On Twitter under the name: @Heidelberg_IR

Attachments

Disclaimer

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 10:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
02/15Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : HEIDELBERG introduces new wallbox – Another building b..
PU
02/14HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Warburg Research reitera..
MD
02/08Transcript : Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, Q3 2023 Earnings..
CI
02/08Heidelberger Druck sticks to annual targets after drop in profits
DP
02/08HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Gets a Buy rating from W..
MD
02/08Heidelberger Druck curbs initial losses
DP
02/08HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Baader Bank gives a Buy ..
MD
02/08Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Präsentation zum dritten Quartal im Geschäftsjahr 2022/23 (e..
PU
02/08Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Confirms Earnings Guidance for the Finan..
CI
02/08Heidelberger Druckmaschinen earns less in the quarter
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 329 M 2 473 M 2 473 M
Net income 2023 70,9 M 75,3 M 75,3 M
Net cash 2023 87,0 M 92,4 M 92,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,25x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 518 M 550 M 550 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
EV / Sales 2024 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 9 548
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
Duration : Period :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,70 €
Average target price 2,30 €
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ludwin Monz Chief Executive Officer & Labor Director
Tania von der Goltz Chief Financial Officer
Martin Sonnenschein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oliver Jung Member-Supervisory Board
Fritz Oesterle Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG15.38%550
NORDSON CORPORATION-7.40%12 554
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.8.07%9 824
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-10.86%9 188
VALMET OYJ24.28%6 110
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA0.28%4 744