Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Florian Pitzinger is new Head of Group Communications at HEIDELBERG

Florian Pitzinger (37) will take over as Head of Global Corporate Communications at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) on March 1, 2023. His area of responsibility includes all communication channels and the management of the brand. Mr. Pitzinger most recently worked at tire manufacturer Michelin and before that at technology company Robert Bosch GmbH.

"I am very pleased to welcome Florian Pitzinger to the team of HEIDELBERG. With our products and services, such as the well-known printing presses, we stand for integrated solutions - we will now also offer these in communications. Together, we will drive integrated communications that will make our strategy even more visible internationally and continue to support the internal cultural transformation within the company", says Dr. Luwin Monz, CEO.

"HEIDELBERG is a fascinating company that stands for high quality and innovation. What I find particularly remarkable is the resilience and adaptability that the company's employees have demonstrated over the past years. To live up to these values of the company in my new role and to be able to contribute to the future excites me very much," says Florian Pitzinger.