06/22/2023

There was a security hole in the MOVEit data transfer software from the software company Progress, which was exploited by an international hacker group at HEIDELBERG and numerous other companies.

After our internal IT security system detected and reported the incident, we immediately updated the systems with the security update provided by Progress and started several manual, comprehensive, and thorough data analyses. These led to the realization late Thursday, June 15, that files had been stolen.

HEIDELBERG immediately called in external experts, informed the relevant authorities and will also file a criminal complaint. The MOVEit system is offline company-wide and more in-depth careful data analysis processes are still underway.

HEIDELBERG quickly contacted customers and employees to clarify the situation and find solutions together and continues to maintain a close exchange with them.