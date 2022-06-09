Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : HEIDELBERG expecting further profitable growth in financial year 2022/23 despite major uncertainties

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is cautiously optimistic as it embarks on financial year 2022/23. The Group's order backlog of around €900 million as at March 31, 2022 is the highest in ten years. Like all production companies, however, HEIDELBERG is facing some sharp increases in material, energy, logistics, and staffing costs that are likely to result in price adjustments. Thanks also to substantial efficiency improvements resulting from the package of measures in recent years, HEIDELBERG is nevertheless confident of being able to improve sales from €2.18 billion to around €2.3 billion in financial year 2022/23 and also increase the EBITDA margin to at least 8 percent.

The Group is benefiting from growth initiatives focusing on the profitable core markets of packaging printing, digital business models, and the e-mobility sector, which is enjoying dynamic growth. For example, sales of electric vehicle charging stations (wallboxes) climbed by over 120 percent to some €50 million in the previous financial year and HEIDELBERG is expecting further double-digit growth in the current year.

"Over the past financial year, HEIDELBERG has further strengthened its resilience by significantly improving its sales and results. Financially speaking, the Group is in a better position than for quite some time. In financial year 2022/23, too, we are looking to benefit from this, from the successful growth initiatives focusing on the core markets and our digital business models, and also from our e-mobility success story. That makes us optimistic about being able to counteract the very challenging circumstances, including the huge price increases. We will be keeping a very close eye on the markets so that we can take any necessary countermeasures. As things stand at present, though, we are expecting further growth in sales to around €2.3 billion and - primarily as a result of operational improvements - an increase in the EBITDA margin to at least 8 percent," says HEIDELBERG CEO, Dr. Ludwin Monz.