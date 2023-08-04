In the Packaging Solutions segment, HEIDELBERG recorded particularly strong growth of around 25 percent in incoming orders. "HEIDELBERG is strategically well positioned in its core market of printing and can thus cushion restrained developments in other areas," says HEIDELBERG CEO Dr. Ludwin Monz. Thanks to the new Boardmaster for highly productive packaging printing that was unveiled in May 2023, the company already generated initial sales in the first quarter. The demand for the new Gallus One in the growth area of digital label printing also confirms the market trend.

Free cash flow improved in the first quarter compared with the prior-year figure adjusted for special items but remained negative overall compared with the previous year at € -27 million. The reason for this was the absence of positive special items, as had been realized in previous years. "The quarterly result shows that our value creation program, with which we aim to significantly increase our free cash flow, remains vital," says HEIDELBERG CFO Tania von der Goltz. Under the program, the company intends to continue to offset cost increases with price increases and maintain strict cost discipline.